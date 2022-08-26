Citizens National Bank is pleased to announce that Brandi Bingham has recently joined their Mortgage Team in the North Mississippi Region as a Mortgage Originator. With over 15 years of banking experience, Bingham most recently served as a Mortgage Banker with Stockton Mortgage in Tupelo. She also has prior experience as a Business Development Specialist with Community Bank in Tupelo.
Born and raised in Red Bay, Ala., Bingham attended Blue Mountain College where she majored in psychology and minored in Biblical Studies. When asked about her priorities, Bingham commented, “The values of hard work and dedication to faith and family were instilled in me at an early age, and I carry these same values with me today.”
“I also believe my clients should have the privilege of working with a mortgage lender who puts their needs first. I am passionate about providing a home buying or refinancing experience that exceeds my clients’ expectations,” she added.
A resident of Amory, Bingham and her husband, John, attend St. Andrews United Methodist Church and enjoy Mississippi State football as well as baseball. Active in her community, Brandi has served on various boards and committees of local non-profits including the Advisory Board of the Boys and Girls Club.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Kosciusko, Carthage, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
