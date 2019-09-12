Southern Bancorp has announced the hiring of Bret Blankenship as Vice President of Commercial Lending in DeSoto County. He comes to Southern with more than 15 years of banking experience.
“As a mission-focused financial institution, Southern seeks out individuals who want to go beyond the efforts of a traditional bank,” said Alan Sims, DeSoto County Market President. “Therefore, we’re excited to see the impact Bret makes in this community, not only as a lender but as a wealth builder for everyone.”
Prior to joining the Southern Bancorp team, Blankenship held numerous leadership roles at banks throughout Mississippi and Tennessee. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1999 from the University of Tennessee and his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 2012 from the University of Mississippi.
“I appreciate the opportunity to join Southern’s wealth building team and look forward to providing access to affordable and responsible capital in North Mississippi and the surrounding areas,” said Blankenship.
Blankenship and his wife Breeze have three children. When he’s not in the branch or spending time with his family, he enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening, hiking and canoeing.