The American College of Cardiology awarded Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto Heart Failure Accreditation.
This accreditation is based on rigorous on-site review of a staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and more.
“Baptist DeSoto’s cardiology unit worked hard to earn the American College of Cardiology’s Heart Failure Accreditation,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “I’m proud of their great work and commitment to consistently delivering top-notch heart care.”
Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition in which the heart can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions.
“Baptist DeSoto has demonstrated its commitment to providing DeSoto County with excellent heart care,” said Dr. Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Baptist DeSoto with Heart Failure Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Heart Failure Accreditation from ACC must take part in a multifaceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care and developing an action plan; a rigorous on-site review; and monitoring for sustained success. Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the precise care of heart failure patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education, improved patient outcomes, and more effective and efficient disease control.
The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.
