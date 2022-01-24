Citizen's National Bank has brought in a Southaven native to serve as a mortgage lenders for its DeSoto County market.
Tiffany Adams holds 17 years of banking experience, and most recently served as a senior mortgage loan originator, processing manager, and sales manager for First South Financial Credit Union in Southaven.
Adams also has prior experience as a mortgage loan originator for Trustmark Mortgage in Memphis as well as Regions Financial in Cordova, Tenn.
Her office is located at the Bank’s newest, branch location in Olive Branch at 7045 Goodman Road.
“I was first drawn to Citizens National Bank by four simple words: ‘The Power of Local,’” she said. “The amount of devotion, compassion, dedication and resources that the bank invests back into its community is insurmountable, and should be celebrated. Once I started asking around and learning more about Citizens National Bank, I knew I had to be a part of its amazing Mortgage team."
Adams believes that “in order to give real customer service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.”
Having lived in Southaven for the past 12 years, Adams serves as an ambassador for the Southaven Chamber of Commerce. Her involvement with the Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors (NWMAR) includes service as an affiliate as well as a Leadership Committee member. She also serves as an affiliate counsel member of the Memphis Association of Area Realtors (MAAR).
She has three children and her family attends Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Memphis. Her son Hayden, is 18, while her daughter, Shelby, is 14, and other daughter Piper is 8.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Kosciusko, Philadelphia, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
