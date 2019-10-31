Customers of First Tennessee Bank in DeSoto County and elsewhere are seeing changes in the name of their favorite bank branch, as the bank has now become First Horizon Bank.
First Horizon National Corporation recently hosted a preview celebration in downtown Memphis to unveil the company’s new logo and building signage. The new brand name and logo officially took effect at the close of business on Oct. 25. All brand signage changes are scheduled to be completed early next year.
The new name reflects the company’s alignment of its banking, wealth management and fixed income businesses under the First Horizon brand, said Mississippi Community Bank President Michael Parker.
“We feel that the new name reflects our company’s alignment of our banking divisions,” Parker said. “We’ve had initiatives to be more cost-effective where we can reinvest in our client, in the form of global technology, through our app, online banking, just better services and products for the client to have a more engaged experience with First Horizon.”
The move continues recent action by First Horizon, which in June announced it would unify its family of companies – First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors and FTN Financial – under the First Horizon brand.
“Our bank was founded in Memphis and we’ve had the number one market share in Tennessee for a number of years,” Parker said. “We’ve expanded into Mississippi, Houston (Texas), the Carolinas, and Florida. We felt like adapting with our name branding to First Horizon just better meets that growth initiative.”
Parker said customers can expect to see the new First Horizon branding be more prevalent among the bank locations.
“Sign updates will be ongoing through the end of the year and into 2020,” Parker pointed out. “As updates come to debit cards and checks, we’ll update our branding. There’s nothing the customer has to do. We’ll continue to keep our clients updated and keep them aware of what to do next.”
There are four bank branches in DeSoto County. Two are in Southaven and one each in Olive Branch and Hernando. There is also a location in Senatobia.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
