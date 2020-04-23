Shad Sims, Atmos Energy’s Regional Operations Manager, presents Hunger2Hope Executive Director Beth Gardner a check for $10,000. The money will help Hunger2Hope’s efforts under the umbrella of The Church United to provide non-perishable food boxes for evening and weekend meals while children are away from school. Distribution sites Monday and Friday from 5-7 p.m. are Crosspointe Church in Olive Branch, Hunger2Hope in Southaven, and the new DeSoto County Dream Center on Windchase Drive in Horn Lake. More than 2,000 boxes have been distributed.