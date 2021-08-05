Sycamore Bank is proud to announce the addition of Andy Young as Senior Vice President. Young joins Sycamore Bank with over 18 years of banking and finance experience.
A native of McKenzie, Tennessee, Andy Young earned his bachelor’s degree from Freed-Hardeman University. He began his career as a Financial Services Representative at Regions Bank. Andy has served several years as Branch Manager at two other multistate banking entities before serving eight years at Community Bank. Young subsequently graduated the Mississippi School of Banking in 2015, and joined the Sycamore Bank Team on June 21.
Andy holds Board of Director positions on Southaven Rotary Club and is a member of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife, Audra Gahagan Young, and their two children, Elena and Lydia, reside in Hernando, and they are members of Southaven Church of Christ.
