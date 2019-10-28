Those who want to grow their business by selling online will be able to learn how that can happen this week by a company that is using online as a means of becoming one of the major companies in the world.
Amazon, with help from the DeSoto County Economic Development Council (EDC), is hosting a Small Business Academy at the Northwest DeSoto Center, 5197 W.E. Ross Parkway, in Southaven, on Nov. 1. Hours are from 10 a.m.-12 noon.
This is a free event that has already attracted about 150 participants as of the first of the week, according to the DeSoto County EDC. Amazon reported that the DeSoto County event will be the first ever done by the online retail giant. Mississippi is noted for being first among states with the fastest-growing small and medium-sized business sellers.
Independent third-party sellers, which primarily are small and medium-sized businesses, last year made up 58 percent of all physical gross merchandise sold on Amazon.
Nick Dennisen, Amazon’s vice-president of small business, will be among the presenters at the two-hour gathering. Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, will be a special guest speaker, and local small business owners who now work with Amazon will also present.
Figures indicate that about 4,000 items are sold per minute in Amazon’s stores by small and medium-sized businesses.
Persons who want to take part should register ahead of the event at amazonacademydesotocounty.splashthat.com.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.