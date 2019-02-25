AEI, an Aluminum Extrusion company, is expanding its presence in Senatobia, according to a release from the Tate County Economic Development Foundation.
The company is looking to hire 30 new employees to its highly skilled workforce of nearly 100. AEI offers end-to-end services that include intricate extrusion capabilities, state of the art painting and pre-fabrication. Although most openings will be entry-level positions, training and a defined path for growth are available within the organization.
In January 2018, AEI, formerly known as Aluminum Extrusions, Inc., was acquired by Larson Manufacturing, a leader in storm doors, storm windows, and outdoor living products. The privately owned company is headquartered in South Dakota and has manufacturing and/or distribution facilities in 11 states.
As a Larson company, AEI has the opportunity to grow and make more of an impact on its customers, communities and team members.
According to information on the company website, AEI was created by a team of highly qualified professionals with extensive experience in the aluminum extrusion industry.
Sharing more than 100 years of combined experience, the team decided to set up their own venture after realizing the shortcomings of the existing vendors.
AEI entered the industry in 1993 with a promise of superior quality and better value for their clients. The enterprise is built upon strong values and principles, and an unwavering commitment to delivering absolute satisfaction.
AEI offers a complete set of services that range from extrusion, painting, fabrication, packaging, and shipping and makes sure all the operations are managed through an in-house team whose expertise and experience match their reputation.
“Our mission is to deliver the best products and services to the market,” says Matt Larson, AEI General Manager. “Our employees provide the foundation upon which everything else is built.” Serving a multitude of industries, AEI strives for excellence in quality, safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
AEI is located at 140 Matthews Drive in Senatobia.