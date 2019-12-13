If tasty farm-raised catfish and a friendly atmosphere is what you crave when you get hungry, there’s a little hide away that’s calling you to come out and visit.
In fact, that’s what it is called. It is the Hydeaway Grill and it is located at 156 Stateline Road West in Southaven.
Derek Newson, owner of the Hydeaway Grill, said, “We offer a family atmosphere with great customer service and great food.”
It’s the catfish that Newson features on the menu but there’s much more for all tastes. Among the features are the gourmet chef salad, grilled chicken apple pecan salad, as well as hot wings.
The grill has only been open for a little more than a year, having started in September 2018 and Newson is proud to note that, “This ain’t no chain restaurant. We serve real food and we cook with love!”
Great customer service, the cleanliness and friendliness is what people say when asked why they keep coming back to the Hydeaway Grill.
Newson calls himself a “self-made cook” who enjoys cooking everything fresh.
Hydeaway Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 662-253-8153.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.