COLDWATER
In Loving Memory of Bonnie Churchill Flowers (Yvonne Steely), age 77, died at her home on Sept. 24, 2019. She was born to James and Nellie Steely in Williamsburg, Kentucky (Black Star) on Nov 16, 1941. She was born with a free spirit and a passion for adventure. She traveled to many places throughout the U.S. and overseas. She had memberships at Asbury United Methodist Church, Maples United Methodist Church and Independence Methodist Church. She achieved a M.S.S.W. from the University of Tennessee School of Social Work in 1985. She excelled as a student while being a loving wife and caring mother to her four children. She later furthered her education earning a diplomat credential in social work (DCSW). She served 10 years as an employee at the U.S. Naval Base, Millington Tennessee. During the latter part of her career her focus shifted to Christian Counseling in social work from which she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and beloved father of her children William Robert Churchill, cherished son-in-law Mike Robinson, and loved great-grandchild Liam Churchill. She leaves her children whom she loved dearly: Kevin Churchill, Tammy Overing, Sharon Churchill, Linda Robinson, and son-in-law Moody Day. Her precious grandchildren and their spouses Sean and Terra Tittle, Natasha and Brian Watkins, Case Robinson, Ashley and Tray Johnston, Cody and Brianna Churchill, and Elijah Davison; her great-grandchildren, who in her eyes could do no wrong: William Carter, Aubrey Churchill, Makaylin Bahena, Elizabeth Watkins, Ella-Scott Tittle, Forrest Churchill, Raelynn Johnston, Jameson Tittle, and Rhett Churchill. She leaves many more dear friends and family that continuously pray for her peace. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bonnie Flowers on Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at 1628 Sycamore Rd., Coldwater, MS 38618.
