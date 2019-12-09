Adams, Dolan Gray, contempt, $5,000
Anderson Jr., Charles Edwards, no license, DUI-3rd, careless driving, $5,000
Andrews, Jimmy Harris, public drunk, disturbing peace, $500
Archer, David, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $0
Barham, Chase, DUI, tampering/circumvent device, $1,000
Beach, Wesley Edwin, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Beard, Kenneth Ray, DUI, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,500
Belcher, Christopher Shane, contempt, disorderly conduct, $5,250
Bent, Anthony George, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting-habitual, $50,000
Bias, Richard Ray, contempt, attempt to commit burglary-dwelling-felony, $60,000
Bougard, Ray Anthony, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,250
Bowden, Jarvis, accessory after the fact, $50,000
Boyd, Quaneshia Renee, disorderly conduct, $0
Bradford, Tyler La’Joshua, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500
Bradshaw, Spencer Scott, felony poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $5,250
Brock, Patrick Wilson, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,500
Bronson, Thomas Jerome, contempt, $5,000
Brooks, Erik Tyrone, burglary-auto x2, $0
Brown, Beverly, DUI, $1,000
Brown, Cheree Nicole, switched tags, DUI, paraphernalia, $1,250
Brown, Kireastom Tiona, no insurance, no license, $2,000
Buggs, Rhonda Dee, paraphernalia, following too closely, no insurance, $500
Burgin, Clarence Gazzard, imp. tag, paraphernalia, no license, driving in center of hwy., no insurance, poss. of weapon by felon, $3,500
Burnett, John Lee, open container, DUI, no insurance, $1,500
Byrumer, Spencer Davis, DUI-2nd, $750
Cain, Ricky Allan, paraphernalia, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, $5,000
Carwile, Carla Marie, contempt, $1,500
Chindcarini, Michael Tyler, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, $500
Clark, Brucdarius Quintez, contempt x2, $5,832
Cole, Tarraira Terick, contempt, $1,000
Coleman, Dennis, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, $12,000
Collins, Georges, contempt, $0
Conner, Cher Tretesse, parole violation, $0
Conners, Jeffifer Elyse, marijuana in vehicle, paraphernalia, $1,000
Cook Jr., George Edward, false pretense-felony, $30,000
Cooper, Dakota Lea, paraphernalia, $500
Cox, Hunter Austen, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500
Daughterty, Courtney Javon, contempt x2, $9,000
Davis, Jimi Kyle, domestic assault, $1,000
Davis, Tara Diane, contempt, $506
De Haro, Leonardo Joseph, open container, DUI, $500
Dockery, Adrian Ternell, contempt, $5,000
Dorsey, Peaire Cortez, contempt x3, poss. of cocaine, trespassing, $3,750
Duke, Joseph William, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,250
Elrod Sr. Jermarkius Martez, open container, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equipment, $1,000
Fannon, Brian Alexander, no license, seatbelt violation, $0
Farris, Lester James, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, carjacking/unarmed-felony, robbery-felony, $75,000
Farris, Robert Eugene, contempt, poss. cocaine-habitual, $0
Ferguson, John Albritton, DUI, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $3,000
Fonville, Timmy Edward, domestic assault, $2,500
Ganesh, Anita, shoplifting, $500
Garcia, Stephanie, educational neglect, $0
Gibson, Tynesha Shantrell, disturbing peace, false statements to police, $500
Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0
Gragg, Laura K., DUI, following too closely, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750
Gray, Windy Kirbo, contempt, shoplifting, $1,000
Gross, Blake Andrew, contempt, $2,000
Gross, William Andrew, poss. of weapon by felon, $5,000
Gunn, Keianna Meishelle, contempt, family disturbance, $5,250
Hagg, Justice Ivy, paraphernalia, $500
Harris, Alfred, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, $0
Harris, Eddie Darnell, contempt, no license, $500
Harris, William Matthew, contempt-burglary of dwelling, contempt, $0
Harrison, Charles, felony poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $5,500
Harvey, Shyneicia Teshonna, contempt, $5,000
Hayse, Iyeth Raynard, DUI, $500
Hedtke, Daryl Richard, shoplifting, $500
Hernandez-Elias, Eduardo, DUI, speeding, fugitive, $500
Hibbler, Tarrance Dwayne, contempt, DUI, no insurance, $950
Hinds, Darrell Cortel, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500
Hope, Otis Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $1,095
Hudgens, Christopher M., armed robbery, aggravated assault/strangle, habitual, domestic assault-3rd offense-habitual, intimidate or threaten witness-habitual, $0
Ingram, Jonathan Ledarius, contempt, $10,000
Jackson, Akeem Rashad, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, reckless driving, $50,750
Jackson, Gavin D., domestic violence, family disturbance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $250
James, Jendayah Dominique, agg. assault w/weapon, assault on police officer-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500
Johnson, Wesley Lamar, contempt, burglary of automobile, probation violation, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, no insurance, $1,000
Johnson, William Bryant, contempt, $0
Jones Jr., Julius, contempt, $5,000
Jones, Jacqueline Antoinette, contempt, $381.50
Jones, Miguel Montez, defrauding innkeeper, $500
Keech, Jeremy Adam, contempt, $377.75
Lee, Darrion Ledell, contempt, $7,500
Lewis, Anthony Deshaun, public drunk, $250
Lewis, Deandrew, shoplifting-felony, $10,000
Linares, Elmer Garcia, DUI, $750
Love, Alfadronia Telavonshea, contempt, $1,032
Lynch, amber Michele, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000
Malchow, Erin Elizabeth, contempt, embezzlement, $10,000
Manns, Troy Daniel, contempt, $3,000
Martin, Charlie Dewayne, conspiracy to commit (felony), embezzlement-felony, $60,000
Massey, Eric Eugene, shoplifting, $500
Matthews, Antoine Mateen, contempt, $1,061.50
Matthews, Quinton Antone, contempt x2, probation violation, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $8,000
McClain, Adym Taylor, paraphernalia, DUI, Improper equip., leaving scene, no insurance, $1,250
McGhee, Marlene, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,500
McGraw, John Robert, manufacture and or sale of cont. sub.-felony, $0
McIntosh, Benjamin, contempt, $500
McKinney, Deshone Lee, contempt, VOP, fondling, $0
McNeal, Gregory Eugene, contempt, $5,000
McNeil, Lamar Junior, domestic assault, $2,500
McVey, Steven, contempt/poss. of methamphetamine and cocaine, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0
Mead, Joshua Thomas, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000
Miller, Brandon Demarco, contempt, contempt-credit card fraud, $8,000
Mize, Jeremy Dean, contempt, DUI causing injury, $0
Moore, Tanika Ladawn, shoplifting, $500
Moorehouse, Britni Suann, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500
Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0
Murphree, Jonathan Allen, fondling, $150,000
Murphy, Derrecco Dewaun, contempt, $0
Neely, Chistopher Brown, domestic violence, $1,500
Norris Jr., Thomas Willie, probation violation, $200
Partee, Donna Derece, arson, $65,000
Payne, Arabia Jermine, trespass (joy riding), $1,000
Pearson, Ethan John, contempt x4, $3,521
Peoples, John William, altered tag, DUI, careless driving, $250
Perez, Eduardo Ramon De Le, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0
Pickett, Nikita Nsombi, accessory after the fact, $20,000
Presley, Christopher Kyle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Price, Joshua Steven-Dubois, accessories before/after the fact, $100,000
Price, Kristi, public drunk, $0
Reed, Darren Dewayne, contempt x2, burglary-habitual, $1,000
Roberson, Wilmesia, DUI, $500
Robertson, Corey Sentrell, contempt x2, $7,500
Robinson, Vicenza Mikiala, contempt x2, no license, seatbelt violation, $5,075
Roden, Scott Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $0
Rodriguez, Luis-Rodrigo Gonzalez, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Rodriquez, Sergio Arevalo, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $0
Ross, Amanda, fugitive, $0
Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. w/intent to distribute x2-felony, $40,000
Rushing, David, domestic assault, $1,000
Salazar, Adrian Bejarano, contempt, $1,000
Schooler, Ashley Elizabeth, shoplifting, $500
Shelly, Stephen Rivers, disturbance in public place, $250
Smith, Charles Ray, switched tags, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250
Smith, Mary Margaret, contempt, paraphernalia, $0
Smith, Ricky, fugitive, $0
Sparks, Dallas Travolta, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $1,250
Spray, Andrew John, contempt, probation violation, cutting corners, no insurance, $100
Stapleton, Jahred, contempt x2, $5,391
Stapleton, Khalil Marquis, DUI, no insurance, $750
Stephens, Scott, contempt x2-grand larceny, $0
Stewart, Aaron Dakota, domestic assault, $1,000
Stiles, Gregory Thomas, contempt x2, $5,000
Sullivan, Tony L., child enticement to product depiction of sexual conduct, $0
Summers, Adrian Juashun, contempt, $5,000
Sylvestor, Jonathan O’Neal, DUI, $3,000
Taylor, Kalena Chantal, domestic assault, poss. of weapon by felon, contributing to delinquency of minor, $10,000
Thomas, Chelsea Denise, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000
Thompson, Alexis Michelle, no license, improper passing, no insurance, assault on officer-felony, resisting arrest, $4,500
Thornton Jr., Christopher Antonio, contempt, $5,000
Tillman, Dionna Andrea, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $3,000
Tran, Tommy Octavio, DUI, failure to maintain control, no license, $2,750
Trippe, Jacob Chase, contempt, $0
Vega, Robert Manuael, poss. of cont. sub.-$5,000
Velasquez, Maria, shoplifting, $0
Wade, Dearius, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, DUI, careless driving, poss. of alcohol by minor, $1,500
Wesson, Elexis Alexandria, dis. conduct, no insurance, public profanity, resisting arrest, no license, $3,100
Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, public drunk, $250
Wheaton, Alexus Tashiunnia, domestic assault, $1,000
White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0
White, Kawanda, bad check-felony, $1,000
Wiggins, Shane Perry, contempt, false information, $1,000
Williams, Deshawn Samar, improper equip., no license, DUI, $2,000
Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0
Wilson Jr., James Lee, domestic violence, $2,500
Wilson, Dangelo Alvinno, DUI, $1,000
Wilson, David, receiving stolen property, $25,000
Wolverton, Lisa Regina, contempt-poss. of methamphetamine, poss. of cont. sub., $0
