Adams, Dolan Gray, contempt, $5,000

Anderson Jr., Charles Edwards, no license, DUI-3rd, careless driving, $5,000

Andrews, Jimmy Harris, public drunk, disturbing peace, $500

Archer, David, probation violation, poss. of methamphetamine, $0

Barham, Chase, DUI, tampering/circumvent device, $1,000

Beach, Wesley Edwin, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Beard, Kenneth Ray, DUI, poss. of weapon by felon, $2,500

Belcher, Christopher Shane, contempt, disorderly conduct, $5,250

Bent, Anthony George, conspiracy to commit crime, shoplifting-habitual, $50,000

Bias, Richard Ray, contempt, attempt to commit burglary-dwelling-felony, $60,000

Bougard, Ray Anthony, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, $1,250

Bowden, Jarvis, accessory after the fact, $50,000

Boyd, Quaneshia Renee, disorderly conduct, $0

Bradford, Tyler La’Joshua, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500

Bradshaw, Spencer Scott, felony poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, $5,250

Brock, Patrick Wilson, contempt, violation of protection order, $1,500

Bronson, Thomas Jerome, contempt, $5,000

Brooks, Erik Tyrone, burglary-auto x2, $0

Brown, Beverly, DUI, $1,000

Brown, Cheree Nicole, switched tags, DUI, paraphernalia, $1,250

Brown, Kireastom Tiona, no insurance, no license, $2,000

Buggs, Rhonda Dee, paraphernalia, following too closely, no insurance, $500

Burgin, Clarence Gazzard, imp. tag, paraphernalia, no license, driving in center of hwy., no insurance, poss. of weapon by felon, $3,500

Burnett, John Lee, open container, DUI, no insurance, $1,500

Byrumer, Spencer Davis, DUI-2nd, $750

Cain, Ricky Allan, paraphernalia, DUI-3rd-felony, careless driving, $5,000

Carwile, Carla Marie, contempt, $1,500

Chindcarini, Michael Tyler, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, $500

Clark, Brucdarius Quintez, contempt x2, $5,832

Cole, Tarraira Terick, contempt, $1,000

Coleman, Dennis, contempt, receiving stolen property-felony, $12,000

Collins, Georges, contempt, $0

Conner, Cher Tretesse, parole violation, $0

Conners, Jeffifer Elyse, marijuana in vehicle, paraphernalia, $1,000

Cook Jr., George Edward, false pretense-felony, $30,000

Cooper, Dakota Lea, paraphernalia, $500

Cox, Hunter Austen, felony poss. of cont. sub., $2,500

Daughterty, Courtney Javon, contempt x2, $9,000

Davis, Jimi Kyle, domestic assault, $1,000

Davis, Tara Diane, contempt, $506

De Haro, Leonardo Joseph, open container, DUI, $500

Dockery, Adrian Ternell, contempt, $5,000

Dorsey, Peaire Cortez, contempt x3, poss. of cocaine, trespassing, $3,750

Duke, Joseph William, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $1,250

Elrod Sr. Jermarkius Martez, open container, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equipment, $1,000

Fannon, Brian Alexander, no license, seatbelt violation, $0

Farris, Lester James, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, carjacking/unarmed-felony, robbery-felony, $75,000

Farris, Robert Eugene, contempt, poss. cocaine-habitual, $0

Ferguson, John Albritton, DUI, no license, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $3,000

Fonville, Timmy Edward, domestic assault, $2,500

Ganesh, Anita, shoplifting, $500

Garcia, Stephanie, educational neglect, $0

Gibson, Tynesha Shantrell, disturbing peace, false statements to police, $500

Gonzalez, Adolfo, DUI-2nd, $0

Gragg, Laura K., DUI, following too closely, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750

Gray, Windy Kirbo, contempt, shoplifting, $1,000

Gross, Blake Andrew, contempt, $2,000

Gross, William Andrew, poss. of weapon by felon, $5,000

Gunn, Keianna Meishelle, contempt, family disturbance, $5,250

Hagg, Justice Ivy, paraphernalia, $500

Harris, Alfred, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, $0

Harris, Eddie Darnell, contempt, no license, $500

Harris, William Matthew, contempt-burglary of dwelling, contempt, $0

Harrison, Charles, felony poss. of cont. sub., receiving stolen property, $5,500

Harvey, Shyneicia Teshonna, contempt, $5,000

Hayse, Iyeth Raynard, DUI, $500

Hedtke, Daryl Richard, shoplifting, $500

Hernandez-Elias, Eduardo, DUI, speeding, fugitive, $500

Hibbler, Tarrance Dwayne, contempt, DUI, no insurance, $950

Hinds, Darrell Cortel, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $7,500

Hope, Otis Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, no tail light, $1,095

Hudgens, Christopher M., armed robbery, aggravated assault/strangle, habitual, domestic assault-3rd offense-habitual, intimidate or threaten witness-habitual, $0

Ingram, Jonathan Ledarius, contempt, $10,000

Jackson, Akeem Rashad, poss. of cont. sub., DUI, reckless driving, $50,750

Jackson, Gavin D., domestic violence, family disturbance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $250

James, Jendayah Dominique, agg. assault w/weapon, assault on police officer-felony, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $3,500

Johnson, Wesley Lamar, contempt, burglary of automobile, probation violation, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, no insurance, $1,000

Johnson, William Bryant, contempt, $0

Jones Jr., Julius, contempt, $5,000

Jones, Jacqueline Antoinette, contempt, $381.50

Jones, Miguel Montez, defrauding innkeeper, $500

Keech, Jeremy Adam, contempt, $377.75

Lee, Darrion Ledell, contempt, $7,500

Lewis, Anthony Deshaun, public drunk, $250

Lewis, Deandrew, shoplifting-felony, $10,000

Linares, Elmer Garcia, DUI, $750

Love, Alfadronia Telavonshea, contempt, $1,032

Lynch, amber Michele, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000

Malchow, Erin Elizabeth, contempt, embezzlement, $10,000

Manns, Troy Daniel, contempt, $3,000

Martin, Charlie Dewayne, conspiracy to commit (felony), embezzlement-felony, $60,000

Massey, Eric Eugene, shoplifting, $500

Matthews, Antoine Mateen, contempt, $1,061.50

Matthews, Quinton Antone, contempt x2, probation violation, no license, DUI, leaving scene of accident, $8,000

McClain, Adym Taylor, paraphernalia, DUI, Improper equip., leaving scene, no insurance, $1,250

McGhee, Marlene, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, disorderly conduct, $1,500

McGraw, John Robert, manufacture and or sale of cont. sub.-felony, $0

McIntosh, Benjamin, contempt, $500

McKinney, Deshone Lee, contempt, VOP, fondling, $0

McNeal, Gregory Eugene, contempt, $5,000

McNeil, Lamar Junior, domestic assault, $2,500

McVey, Steven, contempt/poss. of methamphetamine and cocaine, poss. of cont. sub., fugitive, $0

Mead, Joshua Thomas, petit larceny, conspiracy to commit crime, $2,000

Miller, Brandon Demarco, contempt, contempt-credit card fraud, $8,000

Mize, Jeremy Dean, contempt, DUI causing injury, $0

Moore, Tanika Ladawn, shoplifting, $500

Moorehouse, Britni Suann, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $500

Morgan, Jevon, resisting arrest, $0

Murphree, Jonathan Allen, fondling, $150,000

Murphy, Derrecco Dewaun, contempt, $0

Neely, Chistopher Brown, domestic violence, $1,500

Norris Jr., Thomas Willie, probation violation, $200

Partee, Donna Derece, arson, $65,000

Payne, Arabia Jermine, trespass (joy riding), $1,000

Pearson, Ethan John, contempt x4, $3,521

Peoples, John William, altered tag, DUI, careless driving, $250

Perez, Eduardo Ramon De Le, no license, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $0

Pickett, Nikita Nsombi, accessory after the fact, $20,000

Presley, Christopher Kyle, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

Price, Joshua Steven-Dubois, accessories before/after the fact, $100,000

Price, Kristi, public drunk, $0

Reed, Darren Dewayne, contempt x2, burglary-habitual, $1,000

Roberson, Wilmesia, DUI, $500

Robertson, Corey Sentrell, contempt x2, $7,500

Robinson, Vicenza Mikiala, contempt x2, no license, seatbelt violation, $5,075

Roden, Scott Dewayne, domestic disturbing peace, $0

Rodriguez, Luis-Rodrigo Gonzalez, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Rodriquez, Sergio Arevalo, no license, DUI, careless driving, no insurance, $0

Ross, Amanda, fugitive, $0

Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. w/intent to distribute x2-felony, $40,000

Rushing, David, domestic assault, $1,000

Salazar, Adrian Bejarano, contempt, $1,000

Schooler, Ashley Elizabeth, shoplifting, $500

Shelly, Stephen Rivers, disturbance in public place, $250

Smith, Charles Ray, switched tags, no license, DUI, no insurance, $1,250

Smith, Mary Margaret, contempt, paraphernalia, $0

Smith, Ricky, fugitive, $0

Sparks, Dallas Travolta, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, no insurance, speeding, $1,250

Spray, Andrew John, contempt, probation violation, cutting corners, no insurance, $100

Stapleton, Jahred, contempt x2, $5,391

Stapleton, Khalil Marquis, DUI, no insurance, $750

Stephens, Scott, contempt x2-grand larceny, $0

Stewart, Aaron Dakota, domestic assault, $1,000

Stiles, Gregory Thomas, contempt x2, $5,000

Sullivan, Tony L., child enticement to product depiction of sexual conduct, $0

Summers, Adrian Juashun, contempt, $5,000

Sylvestor, Jonathan O’Neal, DUI, $3,000

Taylor, Kalena Chantal, domestic assault, poss. of weapon by felon, contributing to delinquency of minor, $10,000

Thomas, Chelsea Denise, paraphernalia, no license, $1,000

Thompson, Alexis Michelle, no license, improper passing, no insurance, assault on officer-felony, resisting arrest, $4,500

Thornton Jr., Christopher Antonio, contempt, $5,000

Tillman, Dionna Andrea, no license, DUI, failure to dim headlights, $3,000

Tran, Tommy Octavio, DUI, failure to maintain control, no license, $2,750

Trippe, Jacob Chase, contempt, $0

Vega, Robert Manuael, poss. of cont. sub.-$5,000

Velasquez, Maria, shoplifting, $0

Wade, Dearius, poss. of marijuana in vehicle, DUI, careless driving, poss. of alcohol by minor, $1,500

Wesson, Elexis Alexandria, dis. conduct, no insurance, public profanity, resisting arrest, no license, $3,100

Weston, Dario Ashon, DUI-2nd, public drunk, $250

Wheaton, Alexus Tashiunnia, domestic assault, $1,000

White, Bonnie Joe, shoplifting, $0

White, Kawanda, bad check-felony, $1,000

Wiggins, Shane Perry, contempt, false information, $1,000

Williams, Deshawn Samar, improper equip., no license, DUI, $2,000

Willoughby, Christopher, simple assault, $0

Wilson Jr., James Lee, domestic violence, $2,500

Wilson, Dangelo Alvinno, DUI, $1,000

Wilson, David, receiving stolen property, $25,000

Wolverton, Lisa Regina, contempt-poss. of methamphetamine, poss. of cont. sub., $0

