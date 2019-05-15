Adkison, Damian Dupree, DUI, speeding, $500
Allen, Austin Seth, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $5,000
Anderson, Kawaski Derrell, contempt, $1,000
Anderson, Larry Lavelle, contempt, $0
Asua, John Marcus, grand larceny, $0
Austin, Milton Cornelius, no tag, no license, no insurance, $0
Bailey, Gabrielle Renee, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $1,250
Ball III, Johnny, contempt x2, $3,200
Barkley, Michael Todd, violation of PRS, $0
Battle, Cordasieya, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Boga, Eldrikus, poss. of cont. sub. x2, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $1,000
Bolding, Jamie Parker, burglary of dwelling, grand larceny, $50,000
Bradley Jr., James Edward, improper tag, paraphernalia, $500
Bradley, Anthony Wayne, DUI, $1,000
Bradley, Stacy Lynn, contempt, $342.75
Bridgewater Jr., Michael David, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., failure to dim headlights, $750
Brigance, Derrick Antonio, public drunk, $250
Brittenum, Kanish Shaunice, shoplifting, $0
Brown, David Dwayne, contempt, $0
Bruce, Joseph Alexander, fugitive, $0
Bryson, Jesse James, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Campbell, Charles Robert, probation violation, public drunk, $2,000
Chandler, Dennis Joseph, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stolen property-felony, $4,000
Corerus, Rachel Rene, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500
Cook, Katelyn Breanna, contempt, $2,500
Cooper, Daniel Adam, contempt, $0
Cooper, Tiger, simple assault, $0
Couch, Ashlyn Rebecca, shoplifting, $500
Crafton, Chadwick Austin, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $15,000
Crawford, Courtney Alexandria, contempt, larceny under lease agreement, $25,000
Crum, Billy Wayne, contempt, $5,000
Davila-Varela, Jose Paul, domestic assault, $2,500
Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0
Davis, Shawanda Tamika, petit larceny, $0
Davis, Travis Antonio, contempt, $1,000
Davis, Varsenio Javier, contempt, $0
Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to neglect or delinquency of a child, $0
Edwards, Derrick James, contempt, $0
Faulkner, Larry Dewayne, probation violation, $0
Fields, Arthur Genie, domestic assault, $2,000
Fisher, Kenya Latilda, simple assault, $1,000
Fite, William Ryan, DUI drugs, 2nd, $0
Flowers, Crystal Michelle, paraphernalia, $500
Floyd, Lazavian Deundrea, domestic assault, $500
Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt x2, domestic assault, $11,500
Frost, Demarco Brandon, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Fuller, Jarvis Mi guel, trespassing, public drunk, $1,500
Gaddy, Christopher James, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement, $0
Givens, Terry Marice, contempt x4, $10,049
Gomez Garcia, Francisco, DUI, careless driving, $500
Goodman, David Antonio, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0
Govea, Nicholas Cole, contempt, $0
Gross, Kierra, contempt x2, no tag, no license, child restraint law, false information to officer x2, $5,750
Hale, Travis Thomas, contempt, $382.75
Halle, Kenneth Hansen, DUI, careless driving, signal required on lane change, $750
Hampton, Jimtarius Tavon, aggravated assault, $0
Harris Sr., Burnell Cleodis, contempt, $0
Harris, Dalton Gordon, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, only one headlight, $0
Hayden, Savannah Kate, public drunk, $0
Haymer, Mekhi Shamori, contempt, $5,000
Henfling, Kindall Ruth, paraphernalia, $500
Hilliard Jr., Eddie Lewis, contempt, parole violation, $0
Holder, Torain Reshawn, contempt, $1,500
Holloway, Lee Thomas, shoplifting, $0
Holmes, Shemmeka Lasha, child neglect, $0
Houston, Arthur Lewis, no license, improper equip., $500
Humpreys, Nicholas Lloyd, contempt x2, no insurance, no license, $5,250
Huston, William Rodney, shoplifting, $0
Ingram, Conner Sheridan, assault, $500
Ingram, Martez D., no license, disobeying officer, $0
Jackson II, Tony Rutledge, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement, $0
Jarman, Dedra Renee, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $1,500
Johnson, Heather Ann, paraphernalia, $500
Jones, Albert David, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $1,000
Jones, Branden Ryan, failure to comply w/non-adjudication, $0
Jones, Cedric, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Ernest Michael, contempt x2, $4,000
Jones, John Wesley, contempt, no license, $1,769.25
Joes, Jossette Ella, contempt, $10,000
Jones, Piera Lamonte, fugitive, $0
Jones, Summer Lynn, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $1,250
Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0
Kennedy, Fredtadrick Dewaynequille, contempt, no license, speeding, $5,250
King, Kevin Mark, contempt, $500
Lawrence, Antonio Zachary, DUI, careless driving, move over law, $750
Lewis Sr., Alfred Antonio, no license, DUI, speeding x2, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250
Lewis, Alexander Devon, DUI, $500
Lewis, Marlo Laundrea, contempt, $2,000
Like, Ashley Nicole, no license, speeding, $250
Littlejohn, Christopher Curtis, no license, $0
Malone, Roderick, DUI, $750
Martin, Austin Napolean, contempt x2, $1,216.50
Martin, Jonathan Brett, probation violation, $0
Martin, Tracie Dewayne, contempt, $2,000
Matinez, Angel Lee, contempt x2, domestic assault, $7,322.22
McAtee, Tavarus Levell, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,500
McBryde, Adam Wayne, DUI, $500
McClain, Stolich Sebastiani, contempt x2, $10,000
McGhee, Devin Deonta, contempt, $5,000
McGowan, Thomas Lidell, contempt x4, $5,872.25
Melton, Michael Riley, contempt, $0
Miller, Felicia Gail, contempt-felony, $0
Mitchell, Darius Maximilian, contempt, no license, no signal lane change, no insurance, $3,000
Mize, Owen Pace, profane, indecent, harassing telephone, $500
Moore, Arthur Joe, no license, improper equip., $500
Moore, Hakiem Keone, contempt, $4,000
Moore, James Christopher, contempt, $5,000
Morgan, Aaron Eugene, contempt x2, $10,000
Moss, Trent Dane, shoplifting, $500
Munsey, Devin Jake, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750
Muse, Roxanne Marie, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting, $7,000
Neely, Reginald Dewayne, trespassing, shoplifting x3, public drunk, resisting arrest, $5,500
Noble, Tommy Andre, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Nicholas, Brandon, contempt, $5,000
Norwood, Makiel Daveon, paraphernalia, $500
Nunn, Antonio Montrell, contempt, $5,000
Oliver Jr., Antonio Dejuan, carry concealed weapon, $500
Orr, Veneshia Shantel, no license, improper passing, $1,500
Pearl, Akhiym Leshawn, contempt-felony, $0
Pegram. Leonard Calvin, contempt x2, $10,000
Perry, Brandon Jeard, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, $3,000
Pierce, Edward Kenneth, no tag, no license, DUI, $750
Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, shoplifting, $2,000
Plante, Eden Arian, DUI, $1,000
Polland, Kiara Shonniece, disorderly conduct, false information to officer, $500
Powell, Joe Ennis, paraphernalia, $500
Preston, Cheryl Ann, domestic assault, $1,000
Pryor, Amanda Charlotte, contempt x2, shoplifting, $5,668.50
Quinn, Tyrone Bernard, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana-habitual, $0
Ramey, Kayla Jo, contempt x2, possession of stolen property, $10,000
Ramsey, Gregory Landell, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0
Reed, Kendarrious Travarious, conspiracy t commit crime-felony, $500,000
Rhodes, Jacob Richard, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $16,000
Rice, Kelvin Leshon, contempt, $5,000
Robinson, Eddie B., no license, no insurance, improper equipment, fugitive, $500
Rodriguez, Alfredo Ordonez, no license, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,500
Russell, Michael Brandon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no insurance, resisting arrest, $15,000
Sandifer, Lindsey Knight, shoplifting, $500
Schweiger, Brianna Marie, contempt x2, $0
Seals, Kori Dion, contempt, $662
Sharp, Joshua Antoniee, fugitive, $0
Shaw, Robert Jay, contempt x2, no license, DUI-felony, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $36,311.25
Siltman, Jeffery Scott, public drunk, $250
Smith, Eddie Raphael, DUI, speeding, $500
Smith, Michael Eugene, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no insurance, seatbelt violation, running red light, speeding, improper left turn, signal lane change, fleeing law-felony, $75,000
Spears, Kyla Grace, receiving stolen property, $10,000
Stallworth Jr., Timothy Augustin, DUI, $500
Stamps, Marcus Octavis, domestic violence, family disturbance, $0
Stansberry, Johnnye Matthew, domestic assault, $500
Stewart, Madison Brooke, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $500
Stewart, Trevion Martinez, domestic assault, $500
Stewart, William Earl, careless driving, DUI-3rd-felony, $10,000
Taylor III, Balies Lee, domestic disturbing peace, $500
Taylor, Donald Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, trespassing, shoplifting x2, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750
Taylor, Jasmine Jaboure, contempt x3, $590
Terry, Rapheal Defondray, paraphernalia, $500
Thomas, Chandler Anntone, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $150,000
Thompson II, Cleveland Charles, contempt, 0
Todd, Daren Dewayne, DUI, careless driving, disobeying officer, $2,500
Tomsen, Monda, shoplifting-2nd, $0
Treadway, Loretta Christine, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub./firearm, parole violation, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, possession of stolen firearm, $0
Triggs, Calvin Marquet, transfer/sale of heroin-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime, $0
Triplett, Dedrick Sebastian-Lynn, contempt, $0
Vance, Charles Edward, public drunk, $0
Walton, Jacob Edward, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250
Wilkerson, Traci Jean, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, shoplifting, $4,333.33
Wilkins, Danny, contempt, $0
Williams, Kaylee Christine, burglary of automobile, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Williamgham, Markkellus Ralphael, contempt, $5,000
Wilson Sr., Keith Lenquilius, domestic assault, $1,750
Wilson, Diana Davis, contempt-felony, contempt, conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of automobile, conspiracy to receive stolen property-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Young III, Albert, disorderly conduct, $250
Young, Jamie Elizabeth, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
