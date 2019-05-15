Adkison, Damian Dupree, DUI, speeding, $500

Allen, Austin Seth, contempt, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention, $5,000

Anderson, Kawaski Derrell, contempt, $1,000

Anderson, Larry Lavelle, contempt, $0

Asua, John Marcus, grand larceny, $0

Austin, Milton Cornelius, no tag, no license, no insurance, $0

Bailey, Gabrielle Renee, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, failure to dim headlights, $1,250

Ball III, Johnny, contempt x2, $3,200

Barkley, Michael Todd, violation of PRS, $0

Battle, Cordasieya, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Boga, Eldrikus, poss. of cont. sub. x2, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $1,000

Bolding, Jamie Parker, burglary of dwelling, grand larceny, $50,000

Bradley Jr., James Edward, improper tag, paraphernalia, $500

Bradley, Anthony Wayne, DUI, $1,000

Bradley, Stacy Lynn, contempt, $342.75

Bridgewater Jr., Michael David, DUI, careless driving, improper equip., failure to dim headlights, $750

Brigance, Derrick Antonio, public drunk, $250

Brittenum, Kanish Shaunice, shoplifting, $0

Brown, David Dwayne, contempt, $0

Bruce, Joseph Alexander, fugitive, $0

Bryson, Jesse James, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Campbell, Charles Robert, probation violation, public  drunk, $2,000

Chandler, Dennis Joseph, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, receiving stolen property-felony, $4,000

Corerus, Rachel Rene, felony poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500

Cook, Katelyn Breanna, contempt, $2,500

Cooper, Daniel Adam, contempt, $0

Cooper, Tiger, simple assault, $0

Couch, Ashlyn Rebecca, shoplifting, $500

Crafton, Chadwick Austin, poss. of cont. sub., marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, $15,000

Crawford, Courtney Alexandria, contempt, larceny under lease agreement, $25,000

Crum, Billy Wayne, contempt, $5,000

Davila-Varela, Jose Paul, domestic assault, $2,500

Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0

Davis, Shawanda Tamika, petit larceny, $0

Davis, Travis Antonio, contempt, $1,000

Davis, Varsenio Javier, contempt, $0

Dennis, Rhondarius, contributing to neglect or delinquency of a child, $0

Edwards, Derrick James, contempt, $0

Faulkner, Larry Dewayne, probation violation, $0

Fields, Arthur Genie, domestic assault, $2,000

Fisher, Kenya Latilda, simple assault, $1,000

Fite, William Ryan, DUI drugs, 2nd, $0

Flowers, Crystal Michelle, paraphernalia, $500

Floyd, Lazavian Deundrea, domestic assault, $500

Forbis Jr., Jeffery De, contempt x2, domestic assault, $11,500

Frost, Demarco Brandon, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Fuller, Jarvis Mi         guel, trespassing, public drunk, $1,500

Gaddy, Christopher James, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement, $0

Givens, Terry Marice, contempt x4, $10,049

Gomez Garcia, Francisco, DUI, careless driving, $500

Goodman, David Antonio, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $0

Govea, Nicholas Cole, contempt, $0

Gross, Kierra, contempt x2, no tag, no license, child restraint law, false information to officer x2, $5,750

Hale, Travis Thomas, contempt, $382.75

Halle, Kenneth Hansen, DUI, careless driving, signal required on lane change, $750

Hampton, Jimtarius Tavon, aggravated assault, $0

Harris Sr., Burnell Cleodis, contempt, $0

Harris, Dalton Gordon, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, only one headlight, $0

Hayden, Savannah Kate, public drunk, $0

Haymer, Mekhi Shamori, contempt, $5,000

Henfling, Kindall Ruth, paraphernalia, $500

Hilliard Jr., Eddie Lewis, contempt, parole violation, $0

Holder, Torain Reshawn, contempt, $1,500

Holloway, Lee Thomas, shoplifting, $0

Holmes, Shemmeka Lasha, child neglect, $0

Houston, Arthur Lewis, no license, improper equip., $500

Humpreys, Nicholas Lloyd, contempt x2, no insurance, no license, $5,250

Huston, William Rodney, shoplifting, $0

Ingram, Conner Sheridan, assault, $500

Ingram, Martez D., no license, disobeying officer, $0

Jackson II, Tony Rutledge, failure to comply w/terms of pretrial intervention agreement, $0

Jarman, Dedra Renee, no license, DUI, child endangerment, no insurance, $1,500

Johnson, Heather Ann, paraphernalia, $500

Jones, Albert David, paraphernalia, false identifying info, $1,000

Jones, Branden Ryan, failure to comply w/non-adjudication, $0

Jones, Cedric, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Ernest Michael, contempt x2, $4,000

Jones, John Wesley, contempt, no license, $1,769.25

Joes, Jossette Ella, contempt, $10,000

Jones, Piera Lamonte, fugitive, $0

Jones, Summer Lynn, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $1,250

Keel, Jennifer Lyn, child neglect, $0

Kennedy, Fredtadrick Dewaynequille, contempt, no license, speeding, $5,250

King, Kevin Mark, contempt, $500

Lawrence, Antonio Zachary, DUI, careless driving, move over law, $750

Lewis Sr., Alfred Antonio, no license, DUI, speeding x2, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,250

Lewis, Alexander Devon, DUI, $500

Lewis, Marlo Laundrea, contempt, $2,000

Like, Ashley Nicole, no license, speeding, $250

Littlejohn, Christopher Curtis, no license, $0

Malone, Roderick, DUI, $750

Martin, Austin Napolean, contempt x2, $1,216.50

Martin, Jonathan Brett, probation violation, $0

Martin, Tracie Dewayne, contempt, $2,000

Matinez, Angel Lee, contempt x2, domestic assault, $7,322.22

McAtee, Tavarus Levell, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,500

McBryde, Adam Wayne, DUI, $500

McClain, Stolich Sebastiani, contempt x2, $10,000

McGhee, Devin Deonta, contempt, $5,000

McGowan, Thomas Lidell, contempt x4, $5,872.25

Melton, Michael Riley, contempt, $0

Miller, Felicia Gail, contempt-felony, $0

Mitchell, Darius Maximilian, contempt, no license, no signal lane change, no insurance, $3,000

Mize, Owen Pace, profane, indecent, harassing telephone, $500

Moore, Arthur Joe, no license, improper equip., $500

Moore, Hakiem Keone, contempt, $4,000

Moore, James Christopher, contempt, $5,000

Morgan, Aaron Eugene, contempt x2, $10,000

Moss, Trent Dane, shoplifting, $500

Munsey, Devin Jake, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750

Muse, Roxanne Marie, contempt, probation violation, shoplifting, $7,000

Neely, Reginald Dewayne, trespassing, shoplifting x3, public drunk, resisting arrest, $5,500

Noble, Tommy Andre, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Nicholas, Brandon, contempt, $5,000

Norwood, Makiel Daveon, paraphernalia, $500

Nunn, Antonio Montrell, contempt, $5,000

Oliver Jr., Antonio Dejuan, carry concealed weapon, $500

Orr, Veneshia Shantel, no license, improper passing, $1,500

Pearl, Akhiym Leshawn, contempt-felony, $0

Pegram. Leonard Calvin, contempt x2, $10,000

Perry, Brandon Jeard, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI, $3,000

Pierce, Edward Kenneth, no tag, no license, DUI, $750

Pipkin, Jimmi Lynn, shoplifting, $2,000

Plante, Eden Arian, DUI, $1,000

Polland, Kiara Shonniece, disorderly conduct, false information to officer, $500

Powell, Joe Ennis, paraphernalia, $500

Preston, Cheryl Ann, domestic assault, $1,000

Pryor, Amanda Charlotte, contempt x2, shoplifting, $5,668.50

Quinn, Tyrone Bernard, contempt, poss. w/intent to sell marijuana-habitual, $0

Ramey, Kayla Jo, contempt x2, possession of stolen property, $10,000

Ramsey, Gregory Landell, contempt, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order-felony, $0

Reed, Kendarrious Travarious, conspiracy t commit crime-felony, $500,000

Rhodes, Jacob Richard, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $16,000

Rice, Kelvin Leshon, contempt, $5,000

Robinson, Eddie B., no license, no  insurance, improper equipment, fugitive, $500

Rodriguez, Alfredo Ordonez, no license, no license, no insurance, speeding, $1,500

Russell, Michael Brandon, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no insurance, resisting arrest, $15,000

Sandifer, Lindsey Knight, shoplifting, $500

Schweiger, Brianna Marie, contempt x2, $0

Seals, Kori Dion, contempt, $662

Sharp, Joshua Antoniee, fugitive, $0

Shaw, Robert Jay, contempt x2, no license, DUI-felony, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency lights, $36,311.25

Siltman, Jeffery Scott, public drunk, $250

Smith, Eddie Raphael, DUI, speeding, $500

Smith, Michael Eugene, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no insurance, seatbelt violation, running red light, speeding, improper left turn, signal lane change, fleeing law-felony, $75,000

Spears, Kyla Grace, receiving stolen property, $10,000

Stallworth Jr., Timothy Augustin, DUI, $500

Stamps, Marcus Octavis, domestic violence, family disturbance, $0

Stansberry, Johnnye Matthew, domestic assault, $500

Stewart, Madison Brooke, paraphernalia, no license, seatbelt violation, $500

Stewart, Trevion Martinez, domestic assault, $500

Stewart, William Earl, careless driving, DUI-3rd-felony, $10,000

Taylor III, Balies Lee, domestic disturbing peace, $500

Taylor, Donald Dewayne, contempt, paraphernalia, trespassing, shoplifting x2, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $750

Taylor, Jasmine Jaboure, contempt x3, $590

Terry, Rapheal Defondray, paraphernalia, $500

Thomas, Chandler Anntone, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $150,000

Thompson II, Cleveland Charles, contempt, 0

Todd, Daren Dewayne, DUI, careless driving, disobeying officer, $2,500

Tomsen, Monda, shoplifting-2nd, $0

Treadway, Loretta Christine, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub./firearm, parole violation, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, possession of stolen firearm, $0

Triggs, Calvin Marquet, transfer/sale of heroin-habitual, conspiracy to commit crime, $0

Triplett, Dedrick Sebastian-Lynn, contempt, $0

Vance, Charles Edward, public drunk, $0

Walton, Jacob Edward, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $250

Wilkerson, Traci Jean, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, shoplifting, $4,333.33

Wilkins, Danny, contempt, $0

Williams, Kaylee Christine, burglary of automobile, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Williamgham, Markkellus Ralphael, contempt, $5,000

Wilson Sr., Keith Lenquilius, domestic assault, $1,750

Wilson, Diana Davis, contempt-felony, contempt, conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of automobile, conspiracy to receive stolen property-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Young III, Albert, disorderly conduct, $250

Young, Jamie Elizabeth, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

