Abstonbo III, Courtney Keshen, embezzlement, $500

Adams, Michaela Rae, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Aiden, Marcus Anthony, shoplifting, $1,000

Allison, Christian Patrick, paraphernalia, $500

Ammer, Bailey Lynn, no tag, DUI, $2,000

Anderson, Jakyrius Keshawn, no license, $0

Archer, Ryan Scott, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Arnett, Kyle Richard, probation violation, $0

Awgowhat, Leo, trespass, $250

Baker, Ranaldo Tramine, shoplifting, disorderly conduct in business, false information to officer, $2,750

Banks, Malik Demonte, motion to revoke bond, armed robbery, $100,000

Barber, Terry Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Barbosa, Anthony Thomas, disorderly conduct, failed to comply with request of officer, $500

Beasley, Daniel Tyler, contempt, $100

Berryman, Christopher Wayne, public drunk, $250

Birch, Jordan Tyler, petit larceny, $2,000

Black, Jamaica Alexander, no license, disobey traffic control device, $250

Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0

Bobo, Crystal Leshae, contempt, $5,000

Bohannon, Darien Rashun, domestic assault, $1,500

Boland, Barbara Ann, contributing to neglect of child, $0

Bouma, Richard Aaron, poss. of cont. substance, possession of stolen property, $10,000

Bowen, Demetric Lashae, contempt, $5,000

Boyd, Alex Shane, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000

Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, contempt x2, no tag, no license, no insurance, possession of stolen firearm, $6,350

Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, contempt, $150

Bradley, Marcus, no tag, poss. of substance, no license, no insurance, $50,500

Braswell, Tyler C., DUI resulting in death, $25,000

Broadway, Perry Dean, no tag, no license, $500

Brown, Myesha Blondie, contempt, $0

Brown, Tommy, no license, no insurance, leaving the scent, $500

Burnette, Joshua Stephen, poss. of cont. sub./intent, $5,000

Burnette, Nick Dustin, aggravated domestic violence, $3,333

Camburn, Randall Keith, open, DUI, careless driving, $500

Clarke Jr., David Estill, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,000

Clay, Alan Michael, contempt, fugitive, $2,500

Collins, Keatric Voneric, no license, no tag, no insurance, fugitive, $0

Conley, Lee Edwards, contempt, paraphernalia, $0

Conners, Jimmie L., contempt, $1,000

Cornelius, Steven Clark, pubic drunk, $0

Cox, John Lee, DUI, $500

Crim, John Wesley, failed U/A, 40

Crooms, Elbert Wesley, DUI, careless driving, failure to stop pursuant to signal of law enforcement, $4,000

Dantzson, Kavarous Joshua, contempt x2, disturbing peace, $10,250

Daughterty, Nicholas Lee, contempt, $2,500

Davidson, Milton Clayton, contempt, $0

Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0

Day, Jonathan Lawrence, contempt, shoplifting, false information to officer, $5,000

Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0

Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0

Deshazer, Terrance Mercell, paraphernalia, no license, improper equipment, $1,000

Diming, Jamoni Darcell, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, $100,000

Dodson, Joe Wesley, contempt, $765

Donahue, Antonio, no license, DUI, improper equipment, $2,000

Dorsey Sr., Keith Monchullo, contempt x2, false identifying info, $5,250

Duff, David Paul, DUI-2nd, child endangerment, improper equipment, no license, $5,000

Dunn, Markevya Shannel, accessory after the fact-felony, $100,000

Dupree, Andre Antonio, DUI, careless driving, disobedience to traffic control devices, $500

English, Harvierre Kaland, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tail light, $35,000

Engstrom, Angie Marie, switched tag, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, failure to signal lane change, improper turn, $10,000

Epps, Shereyll Lynette, felony poss. of controlled substance, $5,000

Evans, Timmy Darell, contempt x3, $5,000

Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0

Ferzacca, James L., DUI-4th-felony, $7,500

Finelli, Anthony Joseph, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $0

Fisk, Jonathan L., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $5,500

Fite, William Ryan, DUI-drugs-2nd, $0

Franklin, Christian Lekeefe, aggravated assault-felony, $500,000

Furnish, Justin Wade, contempt x2, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Gandy, David J., poss. of cont. sub., $50,000

Garcia, Joaquin, public drunk, domestic disturbing peace, $750

Garner, Roxanne, DUI-2nd, no insurance, driving across median, $2,000

Gentry, Bradley Thomas, public drunk, $250

Gilbert, Ashley Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. shoplifting, $500

Giles, Justin Bryant, contempt, $5,000

Glass, Austyn Jerome, contempt, sale of cont. sub., poss. of substance w/intent, $91,753

Glass-Tunstall, Drystal Lynette, conspiracy to commit felony, $5,000

Grady, David Allen, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Green, Johnathan Kyle, contempt, probation violation, contempt, $12,000

Green, Joshua Dominic, probation violation, $0

Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, switched tag, no trailer tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $5,500

Hall, Tanio Demarkest, unsafe operation of motor vehicle, contempt, no tag, no license, , no insurance, $2,750

Harper, Charles Clinton, drug court violation, $0

Harris, Alexis B., paraphernalia, $500

Harris, Jennifer Diane, domestic assault, $1,000

Harris, William Matthew, probation violation, $0

Harris, Willie Dewayne, contempt, $0

Haywood, Yunika Cheyenne, contempt, $3,500

Henderson, Ashley Nicole, contempt, no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $6,500

Henson, David W. grand larceny from building, $10,000

Hernandez, Heather Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Higgins, Terry Buford, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, parole violation, domestic violence, $12,500

Higgins, Waylon Marshall, DUI, careless driving, disobeying traffic control devices, open beer, $1,500

Hillard, Curess Junior, no license, DUI, obedience to traffic control devices, $1,250

Hillard, Jamarcus Dequan, domestic assault, $1,500

Hollins, Phylecia Nicole, contempt x2, $1,000

Howard, Zedrick Laquence, poss. of weapon by felon, $0

Hunt, Laquita Shawntia, contempt, $1,000

Hunter, Franklin Germaine, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,500

Hurley, Kevin Edward, aggravated domestic assault, $250,000

Jackson, Damain Jerome, contempt, $6,000

Jackson, Kuturah Bashon, DUI, no insurance, $500

Jackson, Terry, contempt x2, possession of methamphetamine, $12,500

James, Antonio Demarcus, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500

Jefferson, Devin Deshun, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no license, no insurance, improper lighting, $0

Jobes, Joshua Andrew, contempt, $0

Johnson Jr., John, contempt, unlawful possession of Hydrocodone-felony, $10,000

Johnson, Edward Nathan, public drunk, $0

Johnson, Kyle Anthony, contempt $5,000

Jones, Jeremiah Trevell, armed robbery, $100,000

Jones, Jordan Alexander, contempt, $500

Jordan, Martha Brianna, domestic assault, $500

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, Angel Lyn, trespass, shoplifting, $0

Keys Derrick Derwayne, DUI, child endangerment, seatbelt violation, $4,000

King, Ayana Nneka, embezzlement-felony, $5,000

Kirk II, Alan Rodney, contempt, $5,000

Kitchin, Phillip Dalton, disturbance in public place, $250

Langston, Derris D., attempt to commit an offense, $0

Lashee, Logan Scott, contempt, $5,000

Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $250

Lemons, John Forrest, stalking, $0

Levine, Jessica Ann, fugitive, $0

Lewis, Tamara Jo, failure to maintain control, DUI, failure to signal, no insurance, $500

Leyva, Erik Andres, felony poss. of controlled sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Lipscomb, William Michael, no tag, DUI-3rd-felony, $10,000

Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, paraphernalia, $0

Lockhart, Landon Paul, petit larceny, $0

Lowery, Teresa Lewis, poss. of Methamphetamine, $10,000

Malone, Karyn Kashewn, contempt, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Malone, Roderick Jerome, probation violation, $0

Marenhin Jr., Mark Zachary, failed to exhibit license on demand, DUI-2nd, $2,500

Marshall, John Thomas, domestic assault, $2,000

Martinez, Kara Shey, contempt, shoplifting, $2,000

Mattox, Demetrius Emanuel, contempt x3, false identifying info., $8,700

McArthur, Lyndsey Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

McKinney, Kaneidra Patrice, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

McMahan, Joshua Isaiah, paraphernalia, $500

Merrill, Shannon Michelle, contempt, $0

Miggins, Joshalyn Deldrica, shoplifting, $0

Miles, Basil Benna, contempt, $0

Miller, Jimmie Lee, domestic assault, public drunk, $1,500

Millican, Dustin Lee, public drunk, $500

Mitchell, Jacob Dalton, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $10,000

Montgomery, April Lyn, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000

Montgomery, Jonathan Andrew, contempt, $5,000

Morgan II, David Bruce, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Morgan, Tyrek Rashun, poss. of marijuana, $500

Nabors, Katie Scarlett, shoplifting-2nd, $500

Obannon, Eddie Dwight, DUI, carless driving, $500

Palmer, Kevin Maurice, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, disturbing peace, domestic violence, poss., sale or transfer of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,500

Patterson, Carmen Ashley, order to revoke post release supervision/suspended sentence, $0

Patton, Nathaneal Michael, contempt,$6,000

Peacock, Amy Renee, shoplifting, trespassing, $1,500

Perez, Estephina Ann, domestic disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $750

Perkins, Nolal Terrell, contempt-felony, felon in possession of weapon-habitual, 40

Pitts, Christian Laudious, contempt, no license, no tag, $2,250

Pugh, Russell Lamar, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0

Pugh, Shelby Nicole, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency lights, no tail light, $5,000

Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $1,250

Reed, Brandon M., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Renix III, William Terrelle, contempt, $8,000

Riley, Julia Ann, felony poss. of controlled substance, $0

Riley, Timothy Dewayne, contempt x2, $250

Rines, Ricky Darnell, shoplifting, $500

Roark Jerry Donald, shoplifting, $500

Roberts, Khamron A., armed robbery, fleeing law enforcement, false information to officer, $100,000

Robinson, Leshaun Trydell, aggravated assault-felony, $500,000

Sanders, David Sherrod, contempt, $0

Sansing, John Pierre, DUI, no license, $4,000

Scott, Gregory Errol, no license, speeding, $250

Sessum, Autumn Ray, contempt, paraphernalia, $1,000

Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $0

Shepherd Jr., Isaiah Anderson, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $100,000

Shepherd, Heather Ann, DUI, reckless driving, $500

Simmons, Melissa Dawn, shoplifting, $500

Sims, William Anthony, DUI, $500

Sipes, Michael Joe, contempt x4, $0

Skinner, Tylar Brenae, shoplifting, $500

Sledge, Antonio Jermarco, probation violation, $0

Smith III, Lawrence Edward, public drunk, $1,250

Smith Jr., Elmer, probation violation, $0

Sparks, Anjeanae Jacquel, contempt x2, $4,000

Spears, Erica Daniel, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, false information to officer, $1,250

Tate, Detric Dewayne, contempt x3, $10,000

Tate, Rakeisha Nicole, shoplifting, $1,000

Taylor, Quenten Cortez, disturbing peace, exhibiting deadly weapon in threatening manner, $1,250

Teamer, Joseph Tyler, contempt, $0

Thomas, Ronterius Cortz, no license, no insurance, $500

Thompson, Jacob Ross, contempt x2, $5,000

Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0

Tremble, Franklin Joquell, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Tuggle, James Earnest, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250

Tuggle, Rodney Lutez, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Tyler, Marcus Julian, domestic disturbance, $500

Vanevery, Jason Kelsey, DUI, improper equip., disobeying police officer, $3,000

Vasser, Alexis Charmane, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, $250

Vespo, Katie Lea, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Vital, Armando Gonzalez, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750

Wang, William James, DUI, $500

Wells, Reco Jermaine, public drunk, $250

White Jr., Jerry Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $5,000

Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, $0

Wilcox, Boy Farrow, improperly mounted tag, no license, $0

Wilder, Timothy Brandon, contempt, trespassing, $2,000

Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0

Williams, Eterio Lavonta, contempt x2, aggravated domestic violence, $0

Williams, Martin Sean, failed U/A, $0

Williams, Troyton Deshun, failure to comply w/pretrial intervention agreement, $0

Williamson, Cedric Dajur, paraphernalia, disturbing peace, $750

Wright, Nicole Rocjhelle, no tag, DUI, careless driving, improper turning, $750

Wright, Teresa Ann, contempt, felon in possession of weapon-habitual, $0

Wynn, Patrick Maurice, contempt, $0

Young, Courtney, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Young, Dureco Rashad, contempt, $0

Young, Tommy Lynn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $5,000

Zinimon, Joseph Bernard, accessory after the fact-felony, $75,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.