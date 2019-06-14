Abstonbo III, Courtney Keshen, embezzlement, $500
Adams, Michaela Rae, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Aiden, Marcus Anthony, shoplifting, $1,000
Allison, Christian Patrick, paraphernalia, $500
Ammer, Bailey Lynn, no tag, DUI, $2,000
Anderson, Jakyrius Keshawn, no license, $0
Archer, Ryan Scott, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Arnett, Kyle Richard, probation violation, $0
Awgowhat, Leo, trespass, $250
Baker, Ranaldo Tramine, shoplifting, disorderly conduct in business, false information to officer, $2,750
Banks, Malik Demonte, motion to revoke bond, armed robbery, $100,000
Barber, Terry Lynn, contempt, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Barbosa, Anthony Thomas, disorderly conduct, failed to comply with request of officer, $500
Beasley, Daniel Tyler, contempt, $100
Berryman, Christopher Wayne, public drunk, $250
Birch, Jordan Tyler, petit larceny, $2,000
Black, Jamaica Alexander, no license, disobey traffic control device, $250
Bland, Daniel Louis, educational neglect, $0
Bobo, Crystal Leshae, contempt, $5,000
Bohannon, Darien Rashun, domestic assault, $1,500
Boland, Barbara Ann, contributing to neglect of child, $0
Bouma, Richard Aaron, poss. of cont. substance, possession of stolen property, $10,000
Bowen, Demetric Lashae, contempt, $5,000
Boyd, Alex Shane, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000
Bradley, Devonaire Deandrew, contempt x2, no tag, no license, no insurance, possession of stolen firearm, $6,350
Bradley, Kameron O’Neal, contempt, $150
Bradley, Marcus, no tag, poss. of substance, no license, no insurance, $50,500
Braswell, Tyler C., DUI resulting in death, $25,000
Broadway, Perry Dean, no tag, no license, $500
Brown, Myesha Blondie, contempt, $0
Brown, Tommy, no license, no insurance, leaving the scent, $500
Burnette, Joshua Stephen, poss. of cont. sub./intent, $5,000
Burnette, Nick Dustin, aggravated domestic violence, $3,333
Camburn, Randall Keith, open, DUI, careless driving, $500
Clarke Jr., David Estill, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,000
Clay, Alan Michael, contempt, fugitive, $2,500
Collins, Keatric Voneric, no license, no tag, no insurance, fugitive, $0
Conley, Lee Edwards, contempt, paraphernalia, $0
Conners, Jimmie L., contempt, $1,000
Cornelius, Steven Clark, pubic drunk, $0
Cox, John Lee, DUI, $500
Crim, John Wesley, failed U/A, 40
Crooms, Elbert Wesley, DUI, careless driving, failure to stop pursuant to signal of law enforcement, $4,000
Dantzson, Kavarous Joshua, contempt x2, disturbing peace, $10,250
Daughterty, Nicholas Lee, contempt, $2,500
Davidson, Milton Clayton, contempt, $0
Davis, Kathy Mauk, no license, $0
Day, Jonathan Lawrence, contempt, shoplifting, false information to officer, $5,000
Defell, Anita Ladonna, shoplifting, $0
Dennis, Rhondarius Antoine, contributing to delinquency of minor, $0
Deshazer, Terrance Mercell, paraphernalia, no license, improper equipment, $1,000
Diming, Jamoni Darcell, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, $100,000
Dodson, Joe Wesley, contempt, $765
Donahue, Antonio, no license, DUI, improper equipment, $2,000
Dorsey Sr., Keith Monchullo, contempt x2, false identifying info, $5,250
Duff, David Paul, DUI-2nd, child endangerment, improper equipment, no license, $5,000
Dunn, Markevya Shannel, accessory after the fact-felony, $100,000
Dupree, Andre Antonio, DUI, careless driving, disobedience to traffic control devices, $500
English, Harvierre Kaland, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no tail light, $35,000
Engstrom, Angie Marie, switched tag, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, failure to signal lane change, improper turn, $10,000
Epps, Shereyll Lynette, felony poss. of controlled substance, $5,000
Evans, Timmy Darell, contempt x3, $5,000
Faulkner, Shannon, educational neglect, $0
Ferzacca, James L., DUI-4th-felony, $7,500
Finelli, Anthony Joseph, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $0
Fisk, Jonathan L., poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $5,500
Fite, William Ryan, DUI-drugs-2nd, $0
Franklin, Christian Lekeefe, aggravated assault-felony, $500,000
Furnish, Justin Wade, contempt x2, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Gandy, David J., poss. of cont. sub., $50,000
Garcia, Joaquin, public drunk, domestic disturbing peace, $750
Garner, Roxanne, DUI-2nd, no insurance, driving across median, $2,000
Gentry, Bradley Thomas, public drunk, $250
Gilbert, Ashley Lynn, poss. of cont. sub. shoplifting, $500
Giles, Justin Bryant, contempt, $5,000
Glass, Austyn Jerome, contempt, sale of cont. sub., poss. of substance w/intent, $91,753
Glass-Tunstall, Drystal Lynette, conspiracy to commit felony, $5,000
Grady, David Allen, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Green, Johnathan Kyle, contempt, probation violation, contempt, $12,000
Green, Joshua Dominic, probation violation, $0
Hall Jr., Wesley Eugene, switched tag, no trailer tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $5,500
Hall, Tanio Demarkest, unsafe operation of motor vehicle, contempt, no tag, no license, , no insurance, $2,750
Harper, Charles Clinton, drug court violation, $0
Harris, Alexis B., paraphernalia, $500
Harris, Jennifer Diane, domestic assault, $1,000
Harris, William Matthew, probation violation, $0
Harris, Willie Dewayne, contempt, $0
Haywood, Yunika Cheyenne, contempt, $3,500
Henderson, Ashley Nicole, contempt, no tag, felony poss. of cont. sub., shoplifting, $6,500
Henson, David W. grand larceny from building, $10,000
Hernandez, Heather Lynn, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Higgins, Terry Buford, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, parole violation, domestic violence, $12,500
Higgins, Waylon Marshall, DUI, careless driving, disobeying traffic control devices, open beer, $1,500
Hillard, Curess Junior, no license, DUI, obedience to traffic control devices, $1,250
Hillard, Jamarcus Dequan, domestic assault, $1,500
Hollins, Phylecia Nicole, contempt x2, $1,000
Howard, Zedrick Laquence, poss. of weapon by felon, $0
Hunt, Laquita Shawntia, contempt, $1,000
Hunter, Franklin Germaine, no license, DUI, careless driving, $3,500
Hurley, Kevin Edward, aggravated domestic assault, $250,000
Jackson, Damain Jerome, contempt, $6,000
Jackson, Kuturah Bashon, DUI, no insurance, $500
Jackson, Terry, contempt x2, possession of methamphetamine, $12,500
James, Antonio Demarcus, no license, DUI-2nd, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $1,500
Jefferson, Devin Deshun, switched tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, no license, no insurance, improper lighting, $0
Jobes, Joshua Andrew, contempt, $0
Johnson Jr., John, contempt, unlawful possession of Hydrocodone-felony, $10,000
Johnson, Edward Nathan, public drunk, $0
Johnson, Kyle Anthony, contempt $5,000
Jones, Jeremiah Trevell, armed robbery, $100,000
Jones, Jordan Alexander, contempt, $500
Jordan, Martha Brianna, domestic assault, $500
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, Angel Lyn, trespass, shoplifting, $0
Keys Derrick Derwayne, DUI, child endangerment, seatbelt violation, $4,000
King, Ayana Nneka, embezzlement-felony, $5,000
Kirk II, Alan Rodney, contempt, $5,000
Kitchin, Phillip Dalton, disturbance in public place, $250
Langston, Derris D., attempt to commit an offense, $0
Lashee, Logan Scott, contempt, $5,000
Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $250
Lemons, John Forrest, stalking, $0
Levine, Jessica Ann, fugitive, $0
Lewis, Tamara Jo, failure to maintain control, DUI, failure to signal, no insurance, $500
Leyva, Erik Andres, felony poss. of controlled sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Lipscomb, William Michael, no tag, DUI-3rd-felony, $10,000
Lockett, Tyrese Markese, contempt, paraphernalia, $0
Lockhart, Landon Paul, petit larceny, $0
Lowery, Teresa Lewis, poss. of Methamphetamine, $10,000
Malone, Karyn Kashewn, contempt, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Malone, Roderick Jerome, probation violation, $0
Marenhin Jr., Mark Zachary, failed to exhibit license on demand, DUI-2nd, $2,500
Marshall, John Thomas, domestic assault, $2,000
Martinez, Kara Shey, contempt, shoplifting, $2,000
Mattox, Demetrius Emanuel, contempt x3, false identifying info., $8,700
McArthur, Lyndsey Marie, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
McKinney, Kaneidra Patrice, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
McMahan, Joshua Isaiah, paraphernalia, $500
Merrill, Shannon Michelle, contempt, $0
Miggins, Joshalyn Deldrica, shoplifting, $0
Miles, Basil Benna, contempt, $0
Miller, Jimmie Lee, domestic assault, public drunk, $1,500
Millican, Dustin Lee, public drunk, $500
Mitchell, Jacob Dalton, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, no insurance, improper equip., $10,000
Montgomery, April Lyn, poss. of cont. sub., $10,000
Montgomery, Jonathan Andrew, contempt, $5,000
Morgan II, David Bruce, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Morgan, Tyrek Rashun, poss. of marijuana, $500
Nabors, Katie Scarlett, shoplifting-2nd, $500
Obannon, Eddie Dwight, DUI, carless driving, $500
Palmer, Kevin Maurice, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, disturbing peace, domestic violence, poss., sale or transfer of stolen firearm, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,500
Patterson, Carmen Ashley, order to revoke post release supervision/suspended sentence, $0
Patton, Nathaneal Michael, contempt,$6,000
Peacock, Amy Renee, shoplifting, trespassing, $1,500
Perez, Estephina Ann, domestic disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, $750
Perkins, Nolal Terrell, contempt-felony, felon in possession of weapon-habitual, 40
Pitts, Christian Laudious, contempt, no license, no tag, $2,250
Pugh, Russell Lamar, contempt, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $0
Pugh, Shelby Nicole, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, failure to yield to emergency lights, no tail light, $5,000
Ramsey, Airanesha Munyae, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $1,250
Reed, Brandon M., poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Renix III, William Terrelle, contempt, $8,000
Riley, Julia Ann, felony poss. of controlled substance, $0
Riley, Timothy Dewayne, contempt x2, $250
Rines, Ricky Darnell, shoplifting, $500
Roark Jerry Donald, shoplifting, $500
Roberts, Khamron A., armed robbery, fleeing law enforcement, false information to officer, $100,000
Robinson, Leshaun Trydell, aggravated assault-felony, $500,000
Sanders, David Sherrod, contempt, $0
Sansing, John Pierre, DUI, no license, $4,000
Scott, Gregory Errol, no license, speeding, $250
Sessum, Autumn Ray, contempt, paraphernalia, $1,000
Shaw, James Patrick, contempt, $0
Shepherd Jr., Isaiah Anderson, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $100,000
Shepherd, Heather Ann, DUI, reckless driving, $500
Simmons, Melissa Dawn, shoplifting, $500
Sims, William Anthony, DUI, $500
Sipes, Michael Joe, contempt x4, $0
Skinner, Tylar Brenae, shoplifting, $500
Sledge, Antonio Jermarco, probation violation, $0
Smith III, Lawrence Edward, public drunk, $1,250
Smith Jr., Elmer, probation violation, $0
Sparks, Anjeanae Jacquel, contempt x2, $4,000
Spears, Erica Daniel, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, false information to officer, $1,250
Tate, Detric Dewayne, contempt x3, $10,000
Tate, Rakeisha Nicole, shoplifting, $1,000
Taylor, Quenten Cortez, disturbing peace, exhibiting deadly weapon in threatening manner, $1,250
Teamer, Joseph Tyler, contempt, $0
Thomas, Ronterius Cortz, no license, no insurance, $500
Thompson, Jacob Ross, contempt x2, $5,000
Toliver, Steven Renard, public drunk, $0
Tremble, Franklin Joquell, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Tuggle, James Earnest, paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $1,250
Tuggle, Rodney Lutez, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Tyler, Marcus Julian, domestic disturbance, $500
Vanevery, Jason Kelsey, DUI, improper equip., disobeying police officer, $3,000
Vasser, Alexis Charmane, no license, no insurance, reckless driving, $250
Vespo, Katie Lea, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Vital, Armando Gonzalez, no license, DUI, careless driving, $750
Wang, William James, DUI, $500
Wells, Reco Jermaine, public drunk, $250
White Jr., Jerry Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $5,000
Wigley, Joseph Gilbert, DUI, child endangerment, $0
Wilcox, Boy Farrow, improperly mounted tag, no license, $0
Wilder, Timothy Brandon, contempt, trespassing, $2,000
Wilkins, Danny Joe, contempt, $0
Williams, Eterio Lavonta, contempt x2, aggravated domestic violence, $0
Williams, Martin Sean, failed U/A, $0
Williams, Troyton Deshun, failure to comply w/pretrial intervention agreement, $0
Williamson, Cedric Dajur, paraphernalia, disturbing peace, $750
Wright, Nicole Rocjhelle, no tag, DUI, careless driving, improper turning, $750
Wright, Teresa Ann, contempt, felon in possession of weapon-habitual, $0
Wynn, Patrick Maurice, contempt, $0
Young, Courtney, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Young, Dureco Rashad, contempt, $0
Young, Tommy Lynn, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, seatbelt violation, no insurance, $5,000
Zinimon, Joseph Bernard, accessory after the fact-felony, $75,000
