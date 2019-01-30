Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, $1,500

Alvarez, Omar, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI 2nd, $1,500

Argus, Cody Charles, contempt, simple assault, $1,237.25

Arnold, Tony Adrian, contempt $2,000

Bailey, Mario, no license, no insurance, $250

Barber II, Jimmy, contempt, $1,575

Barnes, Alesha Monique, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $250

Bartolo, Alonza Garcia, DUI, no insurance, $750

Batups, Justin Crutize, paraphernalia, $500

Blackshire, Ladarius Deandre, contempt, $5,000

Bolton, Marvell Lashun, open container, no license, DUI-felony, no insurance, speeding, $20,000

Bonds, Brandon Lee, poss. w/intent marijuana, conspiracy to sell-felony, $10,000

Bonner, Edwin Dwain, contempt x2, $1,000

Box, Jason Wade, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $750

Boyd, Toni Lashelle, DUI, $500

Bracy, Lakendra Shanise, contempt, $1,500

Brooks, Willie Henry, DUI, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $1,250

Brown, Bradley Keith, improper tag, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500

Brown, Kayla Marie, simple assault, domestic assault, $1,500

Bryan, Raymond B., contempt x2, $2,300

Butler, Carrissa, shoplifting, $0

Cagle, Stella Camile, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, tampering with physical evidence, $5,000

Carter, Jordan Lashun, fugitive, $0

Clark III, Jerry Lee, fugitive, $0

Clark, De Andrea Antowan, contempt-felony, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, $0

Clark, Markarious Tyrie, poss. of marijuana, DUI, no tail light, $1,000

Cleaves, Shaquill Lashawn, conspiracy to commit felony, shoplifting, $0

Cline, David Scott, probation violation-felony, $0

Collins, Gregory Wendell, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500

Conway, Tashawn Brown, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750

Conwill, James David, contempt, poss. methamphetamine-recidivist, poss. of marijuana, $0

Cook, David Wayne, DUI, careless driving, $500

Cooperwood, Jalexis Monroe, no license, speeding, $250

Corrales, Miguel Angel, probation violation, $0

Cox Jr., Randy Allen, probation violation, $0

Cox, Robert Ray, contempt-felony, $0

Crigler, Amanda Paige, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equip., $1,000

Crosby, David Young, DUI, leaving scene w/injuries, failure to yield  from private driveway, $750

Crowder, Michael Paul, failed U/A, $0

Crump, Melvin, domestic violence, $0

Curry, Jeffery A., paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $0

Davies, Gina Kay, probation violation-felony, $0

Davis Jr., Dennis Dewayne, probation violation-felony, $0

Dennis, Brian Keith, contempt, $0

Dewerff, John Matthew, contempt, paraphernalia, assault, disorderly conduct, $0

Dickerson, Sarah Nadine, DUI-3rd, $10,000

Doddridge, Deborah Lynne, contempt, $892.50

Drummond, Lawrence Clark, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,750

Dye, Robert Allen, contempt, $2,500

Edmonds, David Alexander, switched tag, no trailer tag, poss. of marijuana, $500

Elmore, Austin, fugitive, $0

Fagan, Diane Ann, trespassing, $250

Falkner, Ashley Lashae, contempt x2, $1,345

Fason, Anthony Terrell, contempt x2-felony, poss. w/intent marijuana-habitual, probation violation, $2,300

Flowers, Ontario Jacquez, paraphernalia, $500

Ford, Bryan Benjamin, contempt x2, $5,000

Ford, Travanti Garnett, probation violation-felony, $0

Furnish, Arnita Marie, contempt x3, shoplifting, $250

Gardner, Renarld, no license, $250

Gardner, Robert Lee, no license, speeding, child restraint law, $2,000

Gilmer, Luke Timothy marijuana, no insurance, improper equip., $2,500

Gray, Nicola Lynn, taking of vehicle, $15,000

Green, Chadwin Mykel, contempt, probation violation, $2,000

Hall, Steven Glenn, malicious mischief, public drunk, $750

Hansen, Tyler J., attempt to commit an offense, failure to yield to blue light/siren, $500

Hargrow, Gregory Mertize, contempt-felony, felon in poss. of  handgun, $0

Harris, Lavell Demetrice Demon, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,750

Harrison, Robtavian, paraphernalia, $500

Havens, Ry Lee Sim, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Hawkins, Jorthan Keyvontae, contempt, $3,000

Henry, Terrell Tyeshawn, contempt, $0

Hill, Dion  Dantrez, contempt, $10,000

Hodges, Kanisha Lusha, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $1,000

Holderfield, Brian Thomas, contempt, $5,000

Hollins, Anthony Marvell, contempt, $443.50

Holly Jr., William Whitfield, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000

Houston, Dedrick Lashun, public drunk $250

Ingram, Darren Keith, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,000

Ingram, Jeffrey Mark, DUI, careless driving, $750

Jackson, Jartayvious Jushawn, carrying concealed weapon, $500

Jenkins, Sedrick Dewan, DUI, $0

Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0

Johnson Jr., Courtney Terrell, burglary of inhabited dwelling, $15,000

Johnson, Justin Christopher, poss. of codeine-recidivist, methamphetamine-recidivist, $0

Joiner, Brandon, contempt, probation violation, $5,000

Jones, Alec Watson, no license, careless driving, no insurance, DUI 2nd, $3,500

Jones, Eric Dewayne, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750

Jones, Tonya Gilliam, aggravated domestic assault, $50,000

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kenfack, Freddy Tsafack, trespassing on another’s lands, $250

Kilpatrick Sr., Jack Leon, contempt, credit card fraud, $489

Kilpatrick, Christian Blake, contempt, $643.50

Kenney, Paul Michael, contempt, $5,000

Knight, Shawn Kevin, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $2,000

Lagrone, Corrie, poss. of cont. Sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, improper turn, $5,500

Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $500

Lemay, James Bradley, contempt, domestic assault, $6,000

Lemons, John Forrest, violation of protection order, shoplifting, $500

Lewis, Andrews wade, contempt x3, poss. of cont. sub., $6,837.75

Lewis, Paris Monique, shoplifting, $1,000

Lowrie, Chase Branan, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $6,250

Lunford, Quitina Tyquette, contempt, $310

Madison, David Wayne, malicious mischief, $500

Malcom, Kyra Nicole, poss. of methamphetamine and N-ethylpentylone, $0

Massey, Timothy L., contempt x2, larceny under lease agreement, $5,000

Mata, Nicholas, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

McCammon, Corey Michelle, disturbing peace, $2,000

McCandless, Melissa Jo, shoplifting, $0

McDaniel, Ashley L., shoplifting, $500

Mitchell, Shontel Denise, contempt x2, probation violation, shoplifting, $5,000

Mottley, Cortell L., contempt, $4,000

Nauer, James, DUI, careless driving, $750

Nelson, Gabrielle Monet, DUI, careless driving, $500

Netterville, Jackie Lee, marijuana, $500

Parker, Cedric, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $1,750

Partee, Labrenda Brena, contempt x2, $1,500

Pettis, Rashaad Simone, contempt, $203.50

Pipkin, Cameron Lavell, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, probation violation, false identifying info, $10,500

Powell, Christopher Alexander, disorderly conduct, $250

Pritchard Jr., Eirby Lee, contempt-felony, $0

Raber, April Rose, no license, $0

Rahsepass, Roxanna, probation violation, false ID information, $0

Ramirez, Isaac, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., fail to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750

Ramirez-Rodriguez, Luz Cecilia, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500

Rankin, Shaun Dewayne, poss. w/intent to distribute cocaine-habitual, $10,000

Reddick, Aaron, contempt, $0

Reed Sr., Stephon Benard, contempt, $0

Roberts, John Thomas, domestic assault, $0

Ruckes, Kaitland Mayree, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,000

Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $100,000

Saine, Julia Lachelle, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $2,500

Sanders Jr., Mohanna Jamal, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,000

Sanders, Jefferson Rousseau, poss. of cont. sub., $500

Schotsch, Michael J., poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, speeding, $0

Schulte, Jason Berry, contempt, $0

Shaw, Earl Dean, DUI, careless driving, $500

Sheets, Mark Alan, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,000

Simmons, Jaqui Charquil, false statements to law, contempt, $10,250

Smathers, Dustin, contempt, $1,200

Smith, Cornesa W., no license, speeding, $1,500

Smith, Jesse David, poss. w/intent meth-habitual, $35,000

Smith, Michael Dewayne, contempt, $5,000

Smith, Patrick Dewayne, assault by threat, $500

Smith, Stefanie Jean, petit larceny, $500

Smith, Tayshun L., no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $2,500

Sparks, Shawntana Raenel, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $1,000

Stamps, Ray Anthony, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Stanford, Cynthia Paige, domestic assault, $2,500

Stanton, Shameka Shannye, domestic assault, $500

Stephens, Gregory Dwight, assault, $1,200

Stevens, Colton Lee, contempt, $400

Summers, Christy Chapel, poss. of heroin and fentanyl, $10,000

Summers, Kenny Lee, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Swindle, Erika Sumer, post release supervision, $0

Tartt, Lolita Ann, contempt-felony, $0

Taylor, Gary Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,750

Temple, Nicholas William, DUI, failure to dim lights, $750

Thompson, Laroya Patrice, contempt, $5,000

Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, DUI, careless driving, $500

Varela-Majalca, David, contempt, no license, no trailer tag, $1,250

Voivedich, Nathan Colin, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, DUI, tampering w/evidence, $100,000

Walker, Justine Lajessica, contempt, $500

Walls, Richard Keith, contempt, $500

Ward Jr., Billy Earl, contempt, $2,000

Watson, Cory Lynn, contempt, $5,000

White, Ceara Ann, DUI 2nd, $0

Wiggins, Aaron D., paraphernalia, $500

Wilkins, Teresa Faye, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., disobedience of traffic control device, $5,000

Willer, Amanda Joyce, DUI, endangering child, careless driving, child restraint law, $1,500

Williams, Denyne, shoplifting, $0

Williams, Tracy Marie, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500

Woods, Goldie Nicole, contempt, probation violation, false ID to obtain goods, $10,000

Word, Denisha Kierra, DUI, $750

Wright, James Brian, shoplifting, $500

Young, Jamie Nichole, contempt x2, $10,000

Young, Khalil Rashawn, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, $750

