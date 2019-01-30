Allen, Justin Thomas, contempt, $1,500
Alvarez, Omar, poss. of cont. sub., no license, DUI 2nd, $1,500
Argus, Cody Charles, contempt, simple assault, $1,237.25
Arnold, Tony Adrian, contempt $2,000
Bailey, Mario, no license, no insurance, $250
Barber II, Jimmy, contempt, $1,575
Barnes, Alesha Monique, no license, running stop sign, no insurance, $250
Bartolo, Alonza Garcia, DUI, no insurance, $750
Batups, Justin Crutize, paraphernalia, $500
Blackshire, Ladarius Deandre, contempt, $5,000
Bolton, Marvell Lashun, open container, no license, DUI-felony, no insurance, speeding, $20,000
Bonds, Brandon Lee, poss. w/intent marijuana, conspiracy to sell-felony, $10,000
Bonner, Edwin Dwain, contempt x2, $1,000
Box, Jason Wade, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $750
Boyd, Toni Lashelle, DUI, $500
Bracy, Lakendra Shanise, contempt, $1,500
Brooks, Willie Henry, DUI, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $1,250
Brown, Bradley Keith, improper tag, DUI, driving w/o headlights, $500
Brown, Kayla Marie, simple assault, domestic assault, $1,500
Bryan, Raymond B., contempt x2, $2,300
Butler, Carrissa, shoplifting, $0
Cagle, Stella Camile, poss. of cont. sub., no insurance, careless driving, tampering with physical evidence, $5,000
Carter, Jordan Lashun, fugitive, $0
Clark III, Jerry Lee, fugitive, $0
Clark, De Andrea Antowan, contempt-felony, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, $0
Clark, Markarious Tyrie, poss. of marijuana, DUI, no tail light, $1,000
Cleaves, Shaquill Lashawn, conspiracy to commit felony, shoplifting, $0
Cline, David Scott, probation violation-felony, $0
Collins, Gregory Wendell, no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, $500
Conway, Tashawn Brown, paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, $750
Conwill, James David, contempt, poss. methamphetamine-recidivist, poss. of marijuana, $0
Cook, David Wayne, DUI, careless driving, $500
Cooperwood, Jalexis Monroe, no license, speeding, $250
Corrales, Miguel Angel, probation violation, $0
Cox Jr., Randy Allen, probation violation, $0
Cox, Robert Ray, contempt-felony, $0
Crigler, Amanda Paige, paraphernalia, DUI, improper equip., $1,000
Crosby, David Young, DUI, leaving scene w/injuries, failure to yield from private driveway, $750
Crowder, Michael Paul, failed U/A, $0
Crump, Melvin, domestic violence, $0
Curry, Jeffery A., paraphernalia, no license, DUI, careless driving, $0
Davies, Gina Kay, probation violation-felony, $0
Davis Jr., Dennis Dewayne, probation violation-felony, $0
Dennis, Brian Keith, contempt, $0
Dewerff, John Matthew, contempt, paraphernalia, assault, disorderly conduct, $0
Dickerson, Sarah Nadine, DUI-3rd, $10,000
Doddridge, Deborah Lynne, contempt, $892.50
Drummond, Lawrence Clark, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, improper equip., no insurance, $1,750
Dye, Robert Allen, contempt, $2,500
Edmonds, David Alexander, switched tag, no trailer tag, poss. of marijuana, $500
Elmore, Austin, fugitive, $0
Fagan, Diane Ann, trespassing, $250
Falkner, Ashley Lashae, contempt x2, $1,345
Fason, Anthony Terrell, contempt x2-felony, poss. w/intent marijuana-habitual, probation violation, $2,300
Flowers, Ontario Jacquez, paraphernalia, $500
Ford, Bryan Benjamin, contempt x2, $5,000
Ford, Travanti Garnett, probation violation-felony, $0
Furnish, Arnita Marie, contempt x3, shoplifting, $250
Gardner, Renarld, no license, $250
Gardner, Robert Lee, no license, speeding, child restraint law, $2,000
Gilmer, Luke Timothy marijuana, no insurance, improper equip., $2,500
Gray, Nicola Lynn, taking of vehicle, $15,000
Green, Chadwin Mykel, contempt, probation violation, $2,000
Hall, Steven Glenn, malicious mischief, public drunk, $750
Hansen, Tyler J., attempt to commit an offense, failure to yield to blue light/siren, $500
Hargrow, Gregory Mertize, contempt-felony, felon in poss. of handgun, $0
Harris, Lavell Demetrice Demon, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., $1,750
Harrison, Robtavian, paraphernalia, $500
Havens, Ry Lee Sim, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Hawkins, Jorthan Keyvontae, contempt, $3,000
Henry, Terrell Tyeshawn, contempt, $0
Hill, Dion Dantrez, contempt, $10,000
Hodges, Kanisha Lusha, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, $1,000
Holderfield, Brian Thomas, contempt, $5,000
Hollins, Anthony Marvell, contempt, $443.50
Holly Jr., William Whitfield, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $5,000
Houston, Dedrick Lashun, public drunk $250
Ingram, Darren Keith, contempt, paraphernalia, $5,000
Ingram, Jeffrey Mark, DUI, careless driving, $750
Jackson, Jartayvious Jushawn, carrying concealed weapon, $500
Jenkins, Sedrick Dewan, DUI, $0
Jenkins, Susan Marie, extortion, $0
Johnson Jr., Courtney Terrell, burglary of inhabited dwelling, $15,000
Johnson, Justin Christopher, poss. of codeine-recidivist, methamphetamine-recidivist, $0
Joiner, Brandon, contempt, probation violation, $5,000
Jones, Alec Watson, no license, careless driving, no insurance, DUI 2nd, $3,500
Jones, Eric Dewayne, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, failure to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750
Jones, Tonya Gilliam, aggravated domestic assault, $50,000
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kenfack, Freddy Tsafack, trespassing on another’s lands, $250
Kilpatrick Sr., Jack Leon, contempt, credit card fraud, $489
Kilpatrick, Christian Blake, contempt, $643.50
Kenney, Paul Michael, contempt, $5,000
Knight, Shawn Kevin, DUI, reckless driving, speeding, $2,000
Lagrone, Corrie, poss. of cont. Sub., paraphernalia, no insurance, careless driving, improper turn, $5,500
Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $500
Lemay, James Bradley, contempt, domestic assault, $6,000
Lemons, John Forrest, violation of protection order, shoplifting, $500
Lewis, Andrews wade, contempt x3, poss. of cont. sub., $6,837.75
Lewis, Paris Monique, shoplifting, $1,000
Lowrie, Chase Branan, poss. of cont. sub., paraphernalia, DUI, careless driving, $6,250
Lunford, Quitina Tyquette, contempt, $310
Madison, David Wayne, malicious mischief, $500
Malcom, Kyra Nicole, poss. of methamphetamine and N-ethylpentylone, $0
Massey, Timothy L., contempt x2, larceny under lease agreement, $5,000
Mata, Nicholas, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
McCammon, Corey Michelle, disturbing peace, $2,000
McCandless, Melissa Jo, shoplifting, $0
McDaniel, Ashley L., shoplifting, $500
Mitchell, Shontel Denise, contempt x2, probation violation, shoplifting, $5,000
Mottley, Cortell L., contempt, $4,000
Nauer, James, DUI, careless driving, $750
Nelson, Gabrielle Monet, DUI, careless driving, $500
Netterville, Jackie Lee, marijuana, $500
Parker, Cedric, contempt, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $1,750
Partee, Labrenda Brena, contempt x2, $1,500
Pettis, Rashaad Simone, contempt, $203.50
Pipkin, Cameron Lavell, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, probation violation, false identifying info, $10,500
Powell, Christopher Alexander, disorderly conduct, $250
Pritchard Jr., Eirby Lee, contempt-felony, $0
Raber, April Rose, no license, $0
Rahsepass, Roxanna, probation violation, false ID information, $0
Ramirez, Isaac, DUI, no insurance, improper equip., fail to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicle, $750
Ramirez-Rodriguez, Luz Cecilia, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, careless driving, $500
Rankin, Shaun Dewayne, poss. w/intent to distribute cocaine-habitual, $10,000
Reddick, Aaron, contempt, $0
Reed Sr., Stephon Benard, contempt, $0
Roberts, John Thomas, domestic assault, $0
Ruckes, Kaitland Mayree, paraphernalia, no license, careless driving, $1,000
Ruiz, Tina Renee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent x2, $100,000
Saine, Julia Lachelle, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $2,500
Sanders Jr., Mohanna Jamal, paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, $1,000
Sanders, Jefferson Rousseau, poss. of cont. sub., $500
Schotsch, Michael J., poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, speeding, $0
Schulte, Jason Berry, contempt, $0
Shaw, Earl Dean, DUI, careless driving, $500
Sheets, Mark Alan, disturbing peace, domestic violence, $2,000
Simmons, Jaqui Charquil, false statements to law, contempt, $10,250
Smathers, Dustin, contempt, $1,200
Smith, Cornesa W., no license, speeding, $1,500
Smith, Jesse David, poss. w/intent meth-habitual, $35,000
Smith, Michael Dewayne, contempt, $5,000
Smith, Patrick Dewayne, assault by threat, $500
Smith, Stefanie Jean, petit larceny, $500
Smith, Tayshun L., no tag, paraphernalia, no insurance, obstructing traffic, $2,500
Sparks, Shawntana Raenel, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, $1,000
Stamps, Ray Anthony, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Stanford, Cynthia Paige, domestic assault, $2,500
Stanton, Shameka Shannye, domestic assault, $500
Stephens, Gregory Dwight, assault, $1,200
Stevens, Colton Lee, contempt, $400
Summers, Christy Chapel, poss. of heroin and fentanyl, $10,000
Summers, Kenny Lee, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Swindle, Erika Sumer, post release supervision, $0
Tartt, Lolita Ann, contempt-felony, $0
Taylor, Gary Dewayne, poss. of cont. sub., disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $5,750
Temple, Nicholas William, DUI, failure to dim lights, $750
Thompson, Laroya Patrice, contempt, $5,000
Throgmorton, Ashley Brooke, DUI, careless driving, $500
Varela-Majalca, David, contempt, no license, no trailer tag, $1,250
Voivedich, Nathan Colin, altered tag, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent, DUI, tampering w/evidence, $100,000
Walker, Justine Lajessica, contempt, $500
Walls, Richard Keith, contempt, $500
Ward Jr., Billy Earl, contempt, $2,000
Watson, Cory Lynn, contempt, $5,000
White, Ceara Ann, DUI 2nd, $0
Wiggins, Aaron D., paraphernalia, $500
Wilkins, Teresa Faye, improper tag, poss. of cont. sub., disobedience of traffic control device, $5,000
Willer, Amanda Joyce, DUI, endangering child, careless driving, child restraint law, $1,500
Williams, Denyne, shoplifting, $0
Williams, Tracy Marie, DUI, unsafe operation of vehicle, $500
Woods, Goldie Nicole, contempt, probation violation, false ID to obtain goods, $10,000
Word, Denisha Kierra, DUI, $750
Wright, James Brian, shoplifting, $500
Young, Jamie Nichole, contempt x2, $10,000
Young, Khalil Rashawn, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, $750
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.