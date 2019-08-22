Allen, Anthony Earl, no license, speeding, fugitive, $0

Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt, $0

Auguster, Jamaya Lashay, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, unsafe operation of vehicle, $750

Barnes, Randy Lynn, contempt, $1,500

Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0

Bell, Bobby Wayne, contempt-9th offense, $250

Bohlinger, Shelly Euvene, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, $750

Boughton, Abbeni Ann, contempt, $0

Boyd Jr., Brandon Dejuan, contempt-felony, $0

Boyd, Aimee Niclole, contempt, $5,000

Bradburn III, Doyle Eugene, no license, seatbelt violation x2, running red light, driving on wrong side of road, improper passing, disorderly conduct, $500

Brock, Michael Kenneth, contempt x2, $7,000

Brown, Aaron Mitchell, contempt, $5,000

Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0

Calhoun, Sharevon Rae, contempt x2, $0

Camp, Jerry Edward, domestic assault, $1,500

Cannady, Jordan Arkeest Dajaria, contempt, $5,000

Carlisle, Joseph Taylor, parole violation, $0

Carson, James Lee, DUI, $750

Cervetti, Douglas Joseph, probation violation, $0

Chandler, Dennis, grand larceny, $25,000

Childress, Dylan Jude, public drunk, $250

Christian Jr., Kenneth Wayne, shoplifting, $500

Coleman, Marcus, contempt-felony, fleeing law enforcement, $0

Coleman, Timothy Bailey, DUI, careless driving, $2,000

Combs, Kristopher, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0

Cook, Logan Andrew, open container, handicapped parking, DUI, $500

Cross, Kody Jermond, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI-2nd, $6,750

Dahlgren, Dylan Tyler, armed robbery, $150,000

Daley, Midevontarrius Tramal, assault w/injuries, domestic assault, $18,000

Daniel, Brandon Keith, contempt x3, $10,000

Dickson, Nicholas Veashon, carrying concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, improper equip., no license, speeding, $1,000

Dobbins, Danny Lewis, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, $1,500

Dockery, Mondarrius Dontrell, contempt x2, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication, $1,992.75

Dohrn, Peter Jacob, DUI, speeding, $1,500

Duchene, Juan Francisco, DUI, $2,500

Dyer, Kevin Michael, contempt $5,000

Estep, Charles Kenneth, domestic assault-physical fear, $500

Ewans, Tommie Maurice, DUI-2nd, fugitive, $1,000

Fair, Omar Love, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, resisting arrest, false ID information, $4,250

Ferrell, Shawanna Darlene, DUI, $500

Fleming, Keyoni Ancornette, contempt, $5,000

Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, tag altered,  no license, $500

Floyd, Deondis Kurby, no license, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $500

Gaia, John Beecher, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000

Gardner, Javon Henry, fugitive, $0

Gathings, Lacharles Sinclair, domestic assault, $500

Godwin, Beverly Kay, public drunk, $250

Green , Terrace Deanthony, contempt, probation violation, $0

Hancock Jr., Drew Neil, contempt, $150

Harris Jr., Michael Reshay, no license, $0

Harris, Clayton Jared, fugitive, $0

Harris, Tamala Nicole, shoplifting, $0

Hawkins, Michael Blane, contempt, 40

Hayden, Savannah Kate, contempt x2, probation violation, $0

Hayes Jr., James Orlando, DUI, seatbelt violation, $500

Herron, Keelan Shamar, contempt, domestic disturbance, $1,150.75

Hickman, Mariah Faye, no license, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident, $1,750

Hill, Dequavius Dequan, no license, DUI, $750

Holpe, Tony Van, DUI, careless driving, $750

Honeycutt, Timothy Frank, fugitive, $0

Hopkins, Reginald, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, improper equipment, $1,500

Howell, Anthony Daun, DUI, careless driving, $750

Hull, Ricquel Lanette, contempt, $1,500

Hull, Shakeena Taneisha, DUI, speeding, $750

Humphres, Dedrick Ray, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Hunter Jr., Torianno Addarrell, carrying concealed weapon, fugitive, $0

Isaacs, Jeremy Thomas, contempt, $5,000

Ison, Larry Dwayne, manufacturing controlled substance, $0

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Jamison, Malissa Kaye, DUI, $1,500

Jimenez, Carlos Gonzales, open container, DUI, speeding, $500

Johnson Jr., James Howell, public drunk, false ID information to officer, $0

Johnson, Dewayne Andre, contempt, $1,000

Jones, Deidre Brittany, contempt, $0

Jones, Glenn Irvin, contempt-2nd , paraphernalia, false ID information, $6,000

Jones, Ivy Jean, DUI, careless driving, $1,500

Jones, Nicholas Renaldo, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500

Jones, Rachel Lequita, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $12,000

Joseph, Jaylin, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $750

Joyner, Scott Ryann, paraphernalia, no license, following too closely, $1,000

Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0

Kelly, Justin Clay, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000

Knowles, Jeffery Lakenderick, contempt, $5,000

Ladd II, James Anthony, contempt, $5,000

Laughlin, James, public drunk, $0

Leahman, Henry Lee, contempt, probation violation, unlawful taking of vehicle, simple assault, $32,000

Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0

Lee, Richard Allen, identity info obtained for unlawful use-felony, $15,000

Lewis, Jacob Emerson, paraphernalia, $500

Lombardo, Ashley Nicole, fugitive, $0

London, Brian Nicholas, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500

Long III, Stoy Kenneth, contempt x2, parole violation, $7,500

Luttrell, Brian, contempt, $2,217.75

Malone, Robert Earl, contempt, $7,500

Marcoulier, Joshua Joseph, domestic assault, $1,500

Marshall Jr., Robert Alfred, contempt, aggravated assault on public servant, fleeing law-felony, $35,000

Marshall, John Thomas, petit larceny, public drunk, $500

Martinez-Bruno, Rosa I., disorderly conduct, making false statements to law, $500

Matthews Jr., Benjamin F., contempt, $2,000

Matthews, Mykal Detrioous, post release supervision, $0

Mayhan, John Stephen, contempt, $500

McFerren, Christopher, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500

McKinney, Anthony Dyrell, contempt, $0

McNary, Nicholas Andropolis, contempt, violation of protection order, $2,000

McVey, Steven Ray, contempt, $0

Melton, Eddie Charles, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Moore Jr., Melvyn Sherrod, contempt-14th offense, $0

Moorlet Jr., Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $0

Myrick, Bryan Andrew, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0

Nolen, Carlos Jamarea, contempt, $5,000

Payne, Jalen Okent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0

Piper, Justin Scott-Cody, contempt, $5,000

Qualls, Audrell R., disorderly conduct, fleeing law,resisting arrest, false ID information, $11,250

Ramos-Munoz, Omar, no license, fugitive, $250

Rankin II, Ronny Jerome, contempt, paraphernalia, assault on public servant or person over 65, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,250

Ratliff, Marquel Deprease, contempt, $0

Ray, Wesley Reese, improper license, DUI, $1,500

Reynolds, Joey, probation violation, $0

Rhodes, Grady Lee, careless driving, DUI, $0

Richardson, James Todd, public drunk, $250

Riddick, Joshua Nathan, no tag, DUI, improper equipment, $1,000

Rodriguez, Jose Luis, no license, speeding, no insurance, $250

Rowland, Steven Allen, public drunk, $250

Rowlett-Tapley, Alesha Elizabeth, contempt, $5,000

Royston, Adrian Sharnell, domestic disturbance, $1,500

Rutledge, William Wayne, shoplifting, $750

Sadler, Scott Anthony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,000

Sanders, Tanshika Danielle, fugitive, $0

Shackelton, Matthew Alvin, contempt xw2, $7,000

Shemwell, Joshua Keaton, fugitive, $0

Simmons, Derrious Truman, contempt x2, supervised post release supervision, $5,000

Simmons, Tanisha Shanay, probation violation, $0

Sims, Dale, public drunk, $250

Sivley Jr., Christopher Vernon, contempt-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-habitual, fugitive, $0

Smith III, Lawrence Edward, probation violation, $2,500

Smith, Chad Vincent, contempt, parole violation, shoplifting-3rd, $8,500

Smith, David Lee, contempt, $500

Spencer, Stephanie Ann, contempt x2, false ID information, $5,000

Stafford, Brian Edward, domestic assault, $1,500

Stewart, Lawrence A., no license, DUI, public drunk, $3,250

Stovall, Amber Caylin, contempt x2, $1,000

Summers, Julian Durrell, contempt, $701

Tackett Jr., Michael Wayne, contempt, conspiracy to possess morphine-habitual, poss. of fentanyl, morphine-habitual, felon in poss. of weapon (22 rifle, 9 mm handgun, Tarus handgun. $0

Tamboli, James Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,000

Taylor Jr., Lelon, contempt of court, probation violation, $145

Taylor, Sarah Elizabeth, receiving stolen property-felony, false ID information, fugitive, $10,500

Terry, Ebony Evone, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $0

Thomas, Marcus M., contempt, paraphernalia, careless driving, fugitive, no license, $10,000

Thomas, Orlando Deshawn, DUI, $500

Thompson, Clifton James, simple assault, $1,500

Turley Jr., Terry Tyone, contempt, probation violation, $7,000

Velazquez, Luciano Galvan, no license, DUI, no insurance, fugitive, $1,000

Waldrip, Tracy Andrew, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000

Walker, Carthel, contempt-felony, $0

Ward, Jason Ray, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info., $0

Webb, Cadarrus Emmanuel, contempt x2, $0

Wells Jr., John Williams, contempt x2, domestic assault, $2,500

Wells, Gina Renee, domestic assault, $500

West, Dakota Cade, kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, $250,000

West, Kim Anita, contempt x2, probation violation, $8,098.75

Weston, Brandon Dominique, domestic assault, $2,000

White, John M., fondling, $0

Whitemore, Antonio Lamont, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,500

Wiley, Sharron Maureen, domestic assault, $1,000

Wilhite Jr., Charles S., DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $500

Williams, John Thomas, domestic assault, $2,000

Willis Sr., Darrin, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0

Wilson Sr., John Michael, contempt, $500

Wilson, Davian Niquasia, embezzlement, $250

Wilson, Troy Lee, contempt, $500

Winters, William, uttering forgery, $5,000

Wright, Divin P., paraphernalia, $500

Young, Courtney Nicole, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudicagtion order, fugitive, $0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.