Allen, Anthony Earl, no license, speeding, fugitive, $0
Amagliani, Joseph Michael, contempt, $0
Auguster, Jamaya Lashay, no tag, no license, DUI, no insurance, unsafe operation of vehicle, $750
Barnes, Randy Lynn, contempt, $1,500
Belgon, Kory Ronnell, contempt, $0
Bell, Bobby Wayne, contempt-9th offense, $250
Bohlinger, Shelly Euvene, improper tag, DUI, no insurance, $750
Boughton, Abbeni Ann, contempt, $0
Boyd Jr., Brandon Dejuan, contempt-felony, $0
Boyd, Aimee Niclole, contempt, $5,000
Bradburn III, Doyle Eugene, no license, seatbelt violation x2, running red light, driving on wrong side of road, improper passing, disorderly conduct, $500
Brock, Michael Kenneth, contempt x2, $7,000
Brown, Aaron Mitchell, contempt, $5,000
Brown, Venquavius Cortez, paraphernalia, $0
Calhoun, Sharevon Rae, contempt x2, $0
Camp, Jerry Edward, domestic assault, $1,500
Cannady, Jordan Arkeest Dajaria, contempt, $5,000
Carlisle, Joseph Taylor, parole violation, $0
Carson, James Lee, DUI, $750
Cervetti, Douglas Joseph, probation violation, $0
Chandler, Dennis, grand larceny, $25,000
Childress, Dylan Jude, public drunk, $250
Christian Jr., Kenneth Wayne, shoplifting, $500
Coleman, Marcus, contempt-felony, fleeing law enforcement, $0
Coleman, Timothy Bailey, DUI, careless driving, $2,000
Combs, Kristopher, contempt, probation violation-felony, $0
Cook, Logan Andrew, open container, handicapped parking, DUI, $500
Cross, Kody Jermond, contempt, paraphernalia, no license, DUI-2nd, $6,750
Dahlgren, Dylan Tyler, armed robbery, $150,000
Daley, Midevontarrius Tramal, assault w/injuries, domestic assault, $18,000
Daniel, Brandon Keith, contempt x3, $10,000
Dickson, Nicholas Veashon, carrying concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, improper equip., no license, speeding, $1,000
Dobbins, Danny Lewis, contempt, paraphernalia, probation violation, $1,500
Dockery, Mondarrius Dontrell, contempt x2, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication, $1,992.75
Dohrn, Peter Jacob, DUI, speeding, $1,500
Duchene, Juan Francisco, DUI, $2,500
Dyer, Kevin Michael, contempt $5,000
Estep, Charles Kenneth, domestic assault-physical fear, $500
Ewans, Tommie Maurice, DUI-2nd, fugitive, $1,000
Fair, Omar Love, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, disobeying officer, resisting arrest, false ID information, $4,250
Ferrell, Shawanna Darlene, DUI, $500
Fleming, Keyoni Ancornette, contempt, $5,000
Flowers, Antrawin Cordell, tag altered, no license, $500
Floyd, Deondis Kurby, no license, paraphernalia, no license, DUI, no insurance, $500
Gaia, John Beecher, contempt x2, probation violation, $10,000
Gardner, Javon Henry, fugitive, $0
Gathings, Lacharles Sinclair, domestic assault, $500
Godwin, Beverly Kay, public drunk, $250
Green , Terrace Deanthony, contempt, probation violation, $0
Hancock Jr., Drew Neil, contempt, $150
Harris Jr., Michael Reshay, no license, $0
Harris, Clayton Jared, fugitive, $0
Harris, Tamala Nicole, shoplifting, $0
Hawkins, Michael Blane, contempt, 40
Hayden, Savannah Kate, contempt x2, probation violation, $0
Hayes Jr., James Orlando, DUI, seatbelt violation, $500
Herron, Keelan Shamar, contempt, domestic disturbance, $1,150.75
Hickman, Mariah Faye, no license, DUI, child endangerment, leaving scene of accident, $1,750
Hill, Dequavius Dequan, no license, DUI, $750
Holpe, Tony Van, DUI, careless driving, $750
Honeycutt, Timothy Frank, fugitive, $0
Hopkins, Reginald, paraphernalia, DUI-2nd, improper equipment, $1,500
Howell, Anthony Daun, DUI, careless driving, $750
Hull, Ricquel Lanette, contempt, $1,500
Hull, Shakeena Taneisha, DUI, speeding, $750
Humphres, Dedrick Ray, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Hunter Jr., Torianno Addarrell, carrying concealed weapon, fugitive, $0
Isaacs, Jeremy Thomas, contempt, $5,000
Ison, Larry Dwayne, manufacturing controlled substance, $0
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Jamison, Malissa Kaye, DUI, $1,500
Jimenez, Carlos Gonzales, open container, DUI, speeding, $500
Johnson Jr., James Howell, public drunk, false ID information to officer, $0
Johnson, Dewayne Andre, contempt, $1,000
Jones, Deidre Brittany, contempt, $0
Jones, Glenn Irvin, contempt-2nd , paraphernalia, false ID information, $6,000
Jones, Ivy Jean, DUI, careless driving, $1,500
Jones, Nicholas Renaldo, public drunk, disorderly conduct, $500
Jones, Rachel Lequita, poss. of cont. sub., contempt, $12,000
Joseph, Jaylin, paraphernalia, no license, improper equip., no insurance, $750
Joyner, Scott Ryann, paraphernalia, no license, following too closely, $1,000
Keel, Jennifer, educational neglect, $0
Kelly, Justin Clay, switched tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $1,000
Knowles, Jeffery Lakenderick, contempt, $5,000
Ladd II, James Anthony, contempt, $5,000
Laughlin, James, public drunk, $0
Leahman, Henry Lee, contempt, probation violation, unlawful taking of vehicle, simple assault, $32,000
Lee Sr., Aubrey James, public drunk, $0
Lee, Richard Allen, identity info obtained for unlawful use-felony, $15,000
Lewis, Jacob Emerson, paraphernalia, $500
Lombardo, Ashley Nicole, fugitive, $0
London, Brian Nicholas, poss. of cont. sub., no license, no insurance, $5,500
Long III, Stoy Kenneth, contempt x2, parole violation, $7,500
Luttrell, Brian, contempt, $2,217.75
Malone, Robert Earl, contempt, $7,500
Marcoulier, Joshua Joseph, domestic assault, $1,500
Marshall Jr., Robert Alfred, contempt, aggravated assault on public servant, fleeing law-felony, $35,000
Marshall, John Thomas, petit larceny, public drunk, $500
Martinez-Bruno, Rosa I., disorderly conduct, making false statements to law, $500
Matthews Jr., Benjamin F., contempt, $2,000
Matthews, Mykal Detrioous, post release supervision, $0
Mayhan, John Stephen, contempt, $500
McFerren, Christopher, switched tag, no license, no insurance, $500
McKinney, Anthony Dyrell, contempt, $0
McNary, Nicholas Andropolis, contempt, violation of protection order, $2,000
McVey, Steven Ray, contempt, $0
Melton, Eddie Charles, contempt, poss. of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Moore Jr., Melvyn Sherrod, contempt-14th offense, $0
Moorlet Jr., Darnell, domestic violence, disturbing peace-family, $0
Myrick, Bryan Andrew, domestic violence, disturbing peace, $0
Nolen, Carlos Jamarea, contempt, $5,000
Payne, Jalen Okent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $0
Piper, Justin Scott-Cody, contempt, $5,000
Qualls, Audrell R., disorderly conduct, fleeing law,resisting arrest, false ID information, $11,250
Ramos-Munoz, Omar, no license, fugitive, $250
Rankin II, Ronny Jerome, contempt, paraphernalia, assault on public servant or person over 65, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $10,250
Ratliff, Marquel Deprease, contempt, $0
Ray, Wesley Reese, improper license, DUI, $1,500
Reynolds, Joey, probation violation, $0
Rhodes, Grady Lee, careless driving, DUI, $0
Richardson, James Todd, public drunk, $250
Riddick, Joshua Nathan, no tag, DUI, improper equipment, $1,000
Rodriguez, Jose Luis, no license, speeding, no insurance, $250
Rowland, Steven Allen, public drunk, $250
Rowlett-Tapley, Alesha Elizabeth, contempt, $5,000
Royston, Adrian Sharnell, domestic disturbance, $1,500
Rutledge, William Wayne, shoplifting, $750
Sadler, Scott Anthony, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, DUI, $5,000
Sanders, Tanshika Danielle, fugitive, $0
Shackelton, Matthew Alvin, contempt xw2, $7,000
Shemwell, Joshua Keaton, fugitive, $0
Simmons, Derrious Truman, contempt x2, supervised post release supervision, $5,000
Simmons, Tanisha Shanay, probation violation, $0
Sims, Dale, public drunk, $250
Sivley Jr., Christopher Vernon, contempt-felony, unlawful taking of vehicle-habitual, fugitive, $0
Smith III, Lawrence Edward, probation violation, $2,500
Smith, Chad Vincent, contempt, parole violation, shoplifting-3rd, $8,500
Smith, David Lee, contempt, $500
Spencer, Stephanie Ann, contempt x2, false ID information, $5,000
Stafford, Brian Edward, domestic assault, $1,500
Stewart, Lawrence A., no license, DUI, public drunk, $3,250
Stovall, Amber Caylin, contempt x2, $1,000
Summers, Julian Durrell, contempt, $701
Tackett Jr., Michael Wayne, contempt, conspiracy to possess morphine-habitual, poss. of fentanyl, morphine-habitual, felon in poss. of weapon (22 rifle, 9 mm handgun, Tarus handgun. $0
Tamboli, James Lee, DUI, careless driving, $1,000
Taylor Jr., Lelon, contempt of court, probation violation, $145
Taylor, Sarah Elizabeth, receiving stolen property-felony, false ID information, fugitive, $10,500
Terry, Ebony Evone, no tag, paraphernalia, no license, no insurance, $0
Thomas, Marcus M., contempt, paraphernalia, careless driving, fugitive, no license, $10,000
Thomas, Orlando Deshawn, DUI, $500
Thompson, Clifton James, simple assault, $1,500
Turley Jr., Terry Tyone, contempt, probation violation, $7,000
Velazquez, Luciano Galvan, no license, DUI, no insurance, fugitive, $1,000
Waldrip, Tracy Andrew, poss. of cont. sub., $6,000
Walker, Carthel, contempt-felony, $0
Ward, Jason Ray, contempt x2, poss. of cont. sub., false identifying info., $0
Webb, Cadarrus Emmanuel, contempt x2, $0
Wells Jr., John Williams, contempt x2, domestic assault, $2,500
Wells, Gina Renee, domestic assault, $500
West, Dakota Cade, kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, $250,000
West, Kim Anita, contempt x2, probation violation, $8,098.75
Weston, Brandon Dominique, domestic assault, $2,000
White, John M., fondling, $0
Whitemore, Antonio Lamont, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $10,500
Wiley, Sharron Maureen, domestic assault, $1,000
Wilhite Jr., Charles S., DUI, driving on wrong side of road, $500
Williams, John Thomas, domestic assault, $2,000
Willis Sr., Darrin, DUI-2nd, careless driving, $0
Wilson Sr., John Michael, contempt, $500
Wilson, Davian Niquasia, embezzlement, $250
Wilson, Troy Lee, contempt, $500
Winters, William, uttering forgery, $5,000
Wright, Divin P., paraphernalia, $500
Young, Courtney Nicole, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudicagtion order, fugitive, $0
