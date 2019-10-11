Adame, Christian Ramirez, DUI, improper left turn, driving w/o headlights, 500

Adams Jr., Michael, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, receiving stolen property, $7,000

Adams, Starlite D., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, $100,000

Alo-Boshaba, Karar Esam, contempt, $564.50

Aldredge, Kayla Mingrui, contempt x2, $10,000

Allen, Charnetta, contempt x2, $5,463.50

Armstrong, Vernon P., no license, no insurance, $2,000

Ashley Jr., George Alton, DUI, child endangerment, fleeing law, no license, $2,000

Batts, Jarrick Marchal, pubic drunk, $500

Bonds, Keshun, disorderly conduct, contributing to delinquency of minor, $750

Boswell, Preston Kees, domestic assault, $0

Boyatt, John Wesley, grand larceny-felony, $3,000

Boyce, Detrick Deshannon, probation violation, no insurance, obedience to traffic device, $2,000

Black, Avarla Lashay, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Bragg, Nakia T., contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $2,500

Bray, Joshua Devin, contempt x2, $0

Britton, Jasheka Dominique, contempt, $1,500

Broadnax, Travis Sintrell, contempt x2, $0

Brower, Christopher Mark, paraphernalia, window tint law, $500

Brown, Quinten Elijah, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500

Burnett Sr., Tavarus Oshay, contempt, $5,000

Butler Jr., Jesse James, contempt-grand larceny, $0

Calore, Lydia Jean, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $2,500

Cannon, Cedric Lamar, domestic assault, $500

Cannon, domestic assault, $500

Carpenter, Cameron Reed, assault by threat, $500

Carroll, Courtney Michele, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000

Castle, Lauren Nicole, public drunk, $250

Chandler, Claudia Natette, contempt, shoplifting, $1,500

Chapman, Kentavia Tadae, child abuse-felony, $250,000

Chase, Lajoi Ambriel, contempt, $486.50

Clark, Jeffrey Lavern, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000

Clayborn, Marvin Leanthony, contempt, speeding, $4,000

Cobb, Clifford Baird, DUI, $2,000

Coleman, Tammy Melissa, contempt, $287.75

Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0

Cook, Brian William, probation violation, $0

Cooke, Christy Lynn, DUI, child endangerment, improper equipment, $1,500

Copeland, Joseph Taylor, poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, $750

Cornett, Magdalena Christina, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI-2nd careless, $400

Cothern, Dillon Wayne, paraphernalia, grand larceny-felony, shoplifting, $11,000

Cotrone, joseph Michael, child enticement to meet for sexual purposes-felony, $0

Counce, Robert Levi, contempt, $5,000’Davis Jr., Van Lewis, domestic assault, $1,000

Davis Jr., Van Lewis, domestic assault, $1,000

Despaigne-Alvarez, Josue, DUI, careless driving, $750

Echols, Anthony Tyrone, contempt x2, $1,100

Edwards III, Jimmie Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $5,000

Evans, Samuel Ventez, no license, false identifying info, $1,000

Fischer, Matthew, domestic assault, $5,000

Flanigan, Hershel, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $250

Frank, Floyd Leon, probation-felony, $0

Gaddy, Christopher James, failure to comply w/provisions-possession of cont. sub. w/intent: amphetamine, $0

Galato, Kadija Hussein, contempt, $1,000

Garrett, Antuan FD., paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,250

George, Hunter Wayne, contempt, no license, signal lane change, $5,000

Gilliam Jr., Jamarcus Angtwan, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper equip., $500

Gillum, Darris Leandreau, careless driving, DUI, $1,500

Givan, Kelvondre Shammond, sexual battery, $750,000

Gomez, Rene Rodriguez, contempt, no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield, $0

Green, Phillip, resisting arrest, $0

Griffin, Nicholas Andrew, no license, no insurance, $500

Gurley, Curtis W. Jr., domestic assault, $3,000

Haney, James mason, fleeing law enforcement officer-felony, reckless driving, $6,000

Hargett, Kaleigh Michelle, contempt, $5,000

Harris, Cortez Antonio, paraphernalia, DUI-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,500

Harris, Curdarius Kendral, contempt-conspiracy to commit armed robbery, shoplifting, $0

Hartman, William Shawler, paraphernalia, $0

Herold, Barry Wayne, pubic drunk, $250

Hill, Karinah Elayne, contempt x2, $827.75

Hill, Shane Allen, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000

Hogeland, Brittan Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Hoke, Asa Hunter, paraphernalia, $500

Hollingsworth, William Wayne, paraphernalia, improper left turn, no insurance, $500

Holloway, Damon, contempt, $5,000

Hooper, Hakleem Kaleith, domestic assault, $1,000

Hopper, Amanda Dawn, contempt x2, shoplifting, $0

Hurley, Gabrielle Allen, paraphernalia, $500

Hutsell, Austin Blake, failure to maintain control, no insurance, leaving scene of accident, no license, $0

Jackson, Mario Pierre, contempt-conspiracy to commit  burglary of home-habitual, conspiracy to commit-habitual, burglary of dwelling-habitual, grand larceny-habitual, $0

Jackson, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500

Jackson, contempt, poss. of oxycodone, $0

James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0

Jarrell, Pierre Rapheal, poss. of cont. sub., w/intent-felony, child abuse-felony, motion to revoke bond, $400,000

Jefferson, Katren, contempt, $0

Johnson, Angela, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $15,000

Johnson, James Michael, probation violation, $0

Jones II, Nesbitt Edward, disorderly conduct, $250

Jones, Andre Christopher, paraphernalia, $500

Jones, Laeeka Xavier, contempt, $5,000

Kearney, Bobby Nevelle, contempt, failure to move over/yield to emergency vehicle, $3,500

Kent Jr., Keith Lenard, contempt x2, felony possession w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, attempt to commit crime, $500,000

King, Curt Kilpatrick, no license, $500

Kirk, Randell Clinton, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $11,000

Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI,  $0

Laughlin, Betty Larene, shoplifting, $1,000

Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $3,000

Lester, Sydney Jordan, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $500

Little, Calvin Renard, switched tag, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000

Looney, Joseph Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $0

Lucas, Kayla Zorita, petit larceny, $3,000

Maglior, Nicholas Myles, contempt, $2,500

Mangrum, Madelyn Kelley, contempt, $3,000

Marshall, Kansas Mackenzie, conspiracy to commit false pretense, false pretense, $0

Martin, Donnie Antonio, contempt, $1,000

Martin, Michael, no license, implied consent, $0

Martin, Ragan Alan, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $250,000

McIlwain, William, contempt x2 probation violation-felony, $100

McKay, Erica Cederica, contempt, shoplifting, $6,000

McKinney, Deshone Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $50,000

McNeary, Demarcus, probation violation, $0

McQuerter, Angeleake, contempt, $0

Medley, Misty Michelle, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny x2, attempt to commit grand larceny, $0

Meeks, Karissa Michele, contempt, $0

Miller, Stephanie, contempt, $0

Miller, Tara Rena, contempt, shoplifting, fugitive, $0

Mills, Hayden Taylor, contempt, $5,000

Mills, Jamie Marie, DUI, $1,000

Minor, David Blake, shoplifting, $0

Moody, Beverly Ann, careless driving, DUI, endangering child, $1,250

Moore, Joshua Ryan, contempt x2, $5,000

Moore, Terrance Dewayne, marijuana careless driving, no taillight

Moss, Trent Dane, public drunk, $250

Nolan, Andrea Jean, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0

Nolan, Benona Christine, false identifying info, fugitive, $0

O’Neal, Ladarious Pierre, contempt, domestic assault, $1,500

Parker, Bryan David, DUI, $2,000

Parson, Adarian Fashae, DUI, careless driving, $500

Parson, Amanda Renee, domestic assault, $1,000

Phillips, Natalie Ann, domestic assault, $500

Pickens, Tamiya Monet, contempt, no license, driving w/one headlight, $6,000

Pollard, Arthur Demarion, contempt, expired tax, paraphernalia, careless driving, no insurance, $1,100

Prewitt, Ashley Louise, shoplifting, $1,000]

Ramsey, Brian R., switched tag, no license, DUI, following too closely, no insurance, fugitive, $750

Readus, Johnny, contempt x2-felony, fondling, sexual battery, $0

Reed, Elonda Ann, DUI, no insurance, only one headlight, $500

Reed, Tia Shada, contempt x2, $6,500

Reed, Yolanda Qunittie, contempt, $5,000

Rikard, Russell, contempt x2, $10,000

Roberts, Arthur Artavious, domestic assault, $2,000

Roberts, Tyrell K., paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500

Rodriguez, David Arce, no license, $250

Rogers, Robert Richard, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, open container, $1,500

Rouse, David Lamario, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Russell, Christopher Trae, contempt, credit card fraud, $0

Salley II Robert Lamont, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500

Saulsberry, Treyvon Deutae, contempt, $6,000

Scott III, Robert William, paraphernalia, $0

Scott, Benjamin J., contempt x2, $7,000

Seames, Jake Peter, DUI, $500

Shannon, Travis M., motor vehicle theft-felony, $1,000

Sharp, Kylan Deigary, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000

Shelton, Timothy Sharn, contempt, $1,000

Silva, Nathan Louis, poss. controlled sub.-felony, $2,500

Smith, Chase Bailey, armed robbery, $250,000

Smith, Justin Carlton, paraphernalia x2, no insurance, improper equip.

Smith, Lester Marquis, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,750

Smith, Melisa Janis, contempt, larceny, fugitive, $0

Smith, Stefanie Jean, contempt x2, bad check-felony, $0

Sowell, Jessica Ann, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene property damage, $750

Spurlock, Latondra Shanea, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500

Starr, Cassidy Breanns, contempt, $0

Steele, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0

 Stevenson, Erica Evonne, contempt x3, shoplifting, $0

Stewart, Jordan Alexandria, paraphernalia, $500

Stewart, Roy Franklin, probation violation, 40

Summerall, Anthony Terrell, no license, no insurance, improper turn in intersection, DUI, $750

Sumner, Callie Marie, paraphernalia, $500

Thomas Jr., Gregory Augusta, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretenses, $20,000

Thompson, Amber Ciara, contempt, prescription fraud, $0

Thompson, Brandon Nikeem, receiving stolen property, $5,000

Torres, Maria Angela, no insurance, disobeying traffic control devices, $0

Tucker, Angela Nichole, contempt x2, fugitive, $220

Tucker, James Eric, contempt, $1,000

Vardaman Jr., Roger Larry, reckless driving, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000

Vega, Michael Kevin, felony poss of cont. sub., no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $6444.44

Wallace, Chaitra Trinette, public drunk, $250

Wallace, Christian Micharl, paraphernalia, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $500

Watdson, Elizabeth K., DUI-felony, careless driving, $3,000

Westbrook, Jeanetta R, contempt, $5,000

Wilkerson, Traci Jean, poss. of marijuana, shoplifting, $1,250

Williams, Joseph Derin, DUI, $500

Williams, Phillip Paul, paraphernalia, public drunk, $0

Williams, Zykavius Corriun, fugitive $0

Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0

Woodward Sr., Christopher Lee, paraphernalia, $0

Wright, Kenyata Nicole, contempt, $500

Wrushen, Michael Howard, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of controlled sub., DUI, $0

Yates III, Marvin Joel, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000

Young, Julie Anne, contempt, careless driving, improper tag, $2,000

Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0

