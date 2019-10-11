Adame, Christian Ramirez, DUI, improper left turn, driving w/o headlights, 500
Adams Jr., Michael, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, receiving stolen property, $7,000
Adams, Starlite D., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, armed robbery, $100,000
Alo-Boshaba, Karar Esam, contempt, $564.50
Aldredge, Kayla Mingrui, contempt x2, $10,000
Allen, Charnetta, contempt x2, $5,463.50
Armstrong, Vernon P., no license, no insurance, $2,000
Ashley Jr., George Alton, DUI, child endangerment, fleeing law, no license, $2,000
Batts, Jarrick Marchal, pubic drunk, $500
Bonds, Keshun, disorderly conduct, contributing to delinquency of minor, $750
Boswell, Preston Kees, domestic assault, $0
Boyatt, John Wesley, grand larceny-felony, $3,000
Boyce, Detrick Deshannon, probation violation, no insurance, obedience to traffic device, $2,000
Black, Avarla Lashay, improper tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Bragg, Nakia T., contempt, no license, seatbelt violation, no insurance, disorderly conduct, $2,500
Bray, Joshua Devin, contempt x2, $0
Britton, Jasheka Dominique, contempt, $1,500
Broadnax, Travis Sintrell, contempt x2, $0
Brower, Christopher Mark, paraphernalia, window tint law, $500
Brown, Quinten Elijah, contempt, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, $2,500
Burnett Sr., Tavarus Oshay, contempt, $5,000
Butler Jr., Jesse James, contempt-grand larceny, $0
Calore, Lydia Jean, poss. of cont. sub., conspiracy to commit crime-felony, $2,500
Cannon, Cedric Lamar, domestic assault, $500
Cannon, domestic assault, $500
Carpenter, Cameron Reed, assault by threat, $500
Carroll, Courtney Michele, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000
Castle, Lauren Nicole, public drunk, $250
Chandler, Claudia Natette, contempt, shoplifting, $1,500
Chapman, Kentavia Tadae, child abuse-felony, $250,000
Chase, Lajoi Ambriel, contempt, $486.50
Clark, Jeffrey Lavern, contempt, domestic assault, $5,000
Clayborn, Marvin Leanthony, contempt, speeding, $4,000
Cobb, Clifford Baird, DUI, $2,000
Coleman, Tammy Melissa, contempt, $287.75
Collins, Georges Marion, contempt, $0
Cook, Brian William, probation violation, $0
Cooke, Christy Lynn, DUI, child endangerment, improper equipment, $1,500
Copeland, Joseph Taylor, poss. of cont. sub., public drunk, $750
Cornett, Magdalena Christina, paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., DUI-2nd careless, $400
Cothern, Dillon Wayne, paraphernalia, grand larceny-felony, shoplifting, $11,000
Cotrone, joseph Michael, child enticement to meet for sexual purposes-felony, $0
Counce, Robert Levi, contempt, $5,000’Davis Jr., Van Lewis, domestic assault, $1,000
Davis Jr., Van Lewis, domestic assault, $1,000
Despaigne-Alvarez, Josue, DUI, careless driving, $750
Echols, Anthony Tyrone, contempt x2, $1,100
Edwards III, Jimmie Lee, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, $5,000
Evans, Samuel Ventez, no license, false identifying info, $1,000
Fischer, Matthew, domestic assault, $5,000
Flanigan, Hershel, disturbing peace, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, $250
Frank, Floyd Leon, probation-felony, $0
Gaddy, Christopher James, failure to comply w/provisions-possession of cont. sub. w/intent: amphetamine, $0
Galato, Kadija Hussein, contempt, $1,000
Garrett, Antuan FD., paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $1,250
George, Hunter Wayne, contempt, no license, signal lane change, $5,000
Gilliam Jr., Jamarcus Angtwan, paraphernalia, no insurance, improper equip., $500
Gillum, Darris Leandreau, careless driving, DUI, $1,500
Givan, Kelvondre Shammond, sexual battery, $750,000
Gomez, Rene Rodriguez, contempt, no license, DUI-2nd, failure to yield, $0
Green, Phillip, resisting arrest, $0
Griffin, Nicholas Andrew, no license, no insurance, $500
Gurley, Curtis W. Jr., domestic assault, $3,000
Haney, James mason, fleeing law enforcement officer-felony, reckless driving, $6,000
Hargett, Kaleigh Michelle, contempt, $5,000
Harris, Cortez Antonio, paraphernalia, DUI-felony, disorderly conduct, $5,500
Harris, Curdarius Kendral, contempt-conspiracy to commit armed robbery, shoplifting, $0
Hartman, William Shawler, paraphernalia, $0
Herold, Barry Wayne, pubic drunk, $250
Hill, Karinah Elayne, contempt x2, $827.75
Hill, Shane Allen, poss. of cont. sub., $5,000
Hogeland, Brittan Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Hoke, Asa Hunter, paraphernalia, $500
Hollingsworth, William Wayne, paraphernalia, improper left turn, no insurance, $500
Holloway, Damon, contempt, $5,000
Hooper, Hakleem Kaleith, domestic assault, $1,000
Hopper, Amanda Dawn, contempt x2, shoplifting, $0
Hurley, Gabrielle Allen, paraphernalia, $500
Hutsell, Austin Blake, failure to maintain control, no insurance, leaving scene of accident, no license, $0
Jackson, Mario Pierre, contempt-conspiracy to commit burglary of home-habitual, conspiracy to commit-habitual, burglary of dwelling-habitual, grand larceny-habitual, $0
Jackson, DUI-2nd, no license, no insurance, speeding, $2,500
Jackson, contempt, poss. of oxycodone, $0
James, Antonio Demarcus, DUI-2nd, $0
Jarrell, Pierre Rapheal, poss. of cont. sub., w/intent-felony, child abuse-felony, motion to revoke bond, $400,000
Jefferson, Katren, contempt, $0
Johnson, Angela, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, organized theft or fraud enterprise, $15,000
Johnson, James Michael, probation violation, $0
Jones II, Nesbitt Edward, disorderly conduct, $250
Jones, Andre Christopher, paraphernalia, $500
Jones, Laeeka Xavier, contempt, $5,000
Kearney, Bobby Nevelle, contempt, failure to move over/yield to emergency vehicle, $3,500
Kent Jr., Keith Lenard, contempt x2, felony possession w/intent, conspiracy to commit crime-felony x2, attempt to commit crime, $500,000
King, Curt Kilpatrick, no license, $500
Kirk, Randell Clinton, poss. of cont. sub.-felony, no license, $11,000
Lackey, Christina Marie, DUI, $0
Laughlin, Betty Larene, shoplifting, $1,000
Lebo, Brandy Michelle, contempt, $3,000
Lester, Sydney Jordan, DUI, no insurance, reckless driving, $500
Little, Calvin Renard, switched tag, paraphernalia, DUI, no insurance, careless driving, $1,000
Looney, Joseph Wayne, poss. of cont. sub., $0
Lucas, Kayla Zorita, petit larceny, $3,000
Maglior, Nicholas Myles, contempt, $2,500
Mangrum, Madelyn Kelley, contempt, $3,000
Marshall, Kansas Mackenzie, conspiracy to commit false pretense, false pretense, $0
Martin, Donnie Antonio, contempt, $1,000
Martin, Michael, no license, implied consent, $0
Martin, Ragan Alan, poss. of cont. sub. w/intent-felony, parole violation, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, poss. of weapon by felon-felony, $250,000
McIlwain, William, contempt x2 probation violation-felony, $100
McKay, Erica Cederica, contempt, shoplifting, $6,000
McKinney, Deshone Lee, no license, DUI, careless driving, $50,000
McNeary, Demarcus, probation violation, $0
McQuerter, Angeleake, contempt, $0
Medley, Misty Michelle, contempt, conspiracy to commit crime-felony, grand larceny x2, attempt to commit grand larceny, $0
Meeks, Karissa Michele, contempt, $0
Miller, Stephanie, contempt, $0
Miller, Tara Rena, contempt, shoplifting, fugitive, $0
Mills, Hayden Taylor, contempt, $5,000
Mills, Jamie Marie, DUI, $1,000
Minor, David Blake, shoplifting, $0
Moody, Beverly Ann, careless driving, DUI, endangering child, $1,250
Moore, Joshua Ryan, contempt x2, $5,000
Moore, Terrance Dewayne, marijuana careless driving, no taillight
Moss, Trent Dane, public drunk, $250
Nolan, Andrea Jean, failure to comply w/provisions of non-adjudication order, $0
Nolan, Benona Christine, false identifying info, fugitive, $0
O’Neal, Ladarious Pierre, contempt, domestic assault, $1,500
Parker, Bryan David, DUI, $2,000
Parson, Adarian Fashae, DUI, careless driving, $500
Parson, Amanda Renee, domestic assault, $1,000
Phillips, Natalie Ann, domestic assault, $500
Pickens, Tamiya Monet, contempt, no license, driving w/one headlight, $6,000
Pollard, Arthur Demarion, contempt, expired tax, paraphernalia, careless driving, no insurance, $1,100
Prewitt, Ashley Louise, shoplifting, $1,000]
Ramsey, Brian R., switched tag, no license, DUI, following too closely, no insurance, fugitive, $750
Readus, Johnny, contempt x2-felony, fondling, sexual battery, $0
Reed, Elonda Ann, DUI, no insurance, only one headlight, $500
Reed, Tia Shada, contempt x2, $6,500
Reed, Yolanda Qunittie, contempt, $5,000
Rikard, Russell, contempt x2, $10,000
Roberts, Arthur Artavious, domestic assault, $2,000
Roberts, Tyrell K., paraphernalia, poss. of cont. sub., $5,500
Rodriguez, David Arce, no license, $250
Rogers, Robert Richard, careless driving, DUI, no insurance, open container, $1,500
Rouse, David Lamario, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Russell, Christopher Trae, contempt, credit card fraud, $0
Salley II Robert Lamont, poss. of cont. sub., $7,500
Saulsberry, Treyvon Deutae, contempt, $6,000
Scott III, Robert William, paraphernalia, $0
Scott, Benjamin J., contempt x2, $7,000
Seames, Jake Peter, DUI, $500
Shannon, Travis M., motor vehicle theft-felony, $1,000
Sharp, Kylan Deigary, receiving stolen property-felony, $5,000
Shelton, Timothy Sharn, contempt, $1,000
Silva, Nathan Louis, poss. controlled sub.-felony, $2,500
Smith, Chase Bailey, armed robbery, $250,000
Smith, Justin Carlton, paraphernalia x2, no insurance, improper equip.
Smith, Lester Marquis, no license, DUI, careless driving, $1,750
Smith, Melisa Janis, contempt, larceny, fugitive, $0
Smith, Stefanie Jean, contempt x2, bad check-felony, $0
Sowell, Jessica Ann, DUI, no insurance, leaving scene property damage, $750
Spurlock, Latondra Shanea, contempt, no tag, no license, no insurance, $500
Starr, Cassidy Breanns, contempt, $0
Steele, Joseph Angel, disorderly conduct, $0
Stevenson, Erica Evonne, contempt x3, shoplifting, $0
Stewart, Jordan Alexandria, paraphernalia, $500
Stewart, Roy Franklin, probation violation, 40
Summerall, Anthony Terrell, no license, no insurance, improper turn in intersection, DUI, $750
Sumner, Callie Marie, paraphernalia, $500
Thomas Jr., Gregory Augusta, conspiracy to commit crime, false pretenses, $20,000
Thompson, Amber Ciara, contempt, prescription fraud, $0
Thompson, Brandon Nikeem, receiving stolen property, $5,000
Torres, Maria Angela, no insurance, disobeying traffic control devices, $0
Tucker, Angela Nichole, contempt x2, fugitive, $220
Tucker, James Eric, contempt, $1,000
Vardaman Jr., Roger Larry, reckless driving, poss. of weapon by felon, $10,000
Vega, Michael Kevin, felony poss of cont. sub., no license, DUI-2nd, disorderly conduct, $6444.44
Wallace, Chaitra Trinette, public drunk, $250
Wallace, Christian Micharl, paraphernalia, no insurance, seatbelt violation, $500
Watdson, Elizabeth K., DUI-felony, careless driving, $3,000
Westbrook, Jeanetta R, contempt, $5,000
Wilkerson, Traci Jean, poss. of marijuana, shoplifting, $1,250
Williams, Joseph Derin, DUI, $500
Williams, Phillip Paul, paraphernalia, public drunk, $0
Williams, Zykavius Corriun, fugitive $0
Willoughby, Christopher Joseph, simple assault, $0
Woodward Sr., Christopher Lee, paraphernalia, $0
Wright, Kenyata Nicole, contempt, $500
Wrushen, Michael Howard, contempt, paraphernalia, poss. of controlled sub., DUI, $0
Yates III, Marvin Joel, paraphernalia, DUI, $1,000
Young, Julie Anne, contempt, careless driving, improper tag, $2,000
Young, Thaddeus, contempt, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.